THROWBACK: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Shailesh Lodha once gave hilarious marriage advice to Disha Vakani with a Dayaben twist

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been entertaining the audience with its rib-tickling humor and powerful messages for more than fifteen years now. Though the show is still running successfully, viewers keep on missing the actors who bid adieu to the sitcom over years. The list includes the iconic Disha Vakani aka Dayaben, Shailesh Lodha, Nidhi Bhanushali, Raj Anadkat, and Jennifer Mistry among others.

While one cannot do much about their favorite actor’s exit from the show, they can surely relish some beautiful memories that the OG cast left behind. Here’s a throwback to the time when the entire cast and crew of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah attended Disha’s marriage and Shailesh Lodha gave a hilarious advice to the newlywed with a Dayaben twist.

Shailesh Lodha had best advice to Disha Vakani

Disha Vakani married Mumbai-based Chartered Accountant Mayur Padia in 2015. The cast and crew of TMKOC made her wedding affair even more cherishable with their presence. Disha’s co-stars like Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta, Shailesh Lodha, Neha Mehta, Asit Kumarr Modi, Mandar Chandwadkar, Raj Anadkat, and Bhavya Gandhi attended the lavish ceremony. They also interacted with the media outside the venue.

Shailesh, who had portrayed the titular role in the legendary show for 14 years, left everyone in splits with his funny piece of advice for then-to-be bride, Disha. He had stated, “Uski zindagi me bohot kuch seedha ho gaya hai, isse behtar kya ho sakta hai? (A lot of right things have happened in her life, what better could she ask for now?”

The actor-poet called Disha a fabulous person and continued, “Bohot khush hai aaj (She is very happy today), because she was very keen to get married, ultimately the d-day has arrived.”

While wishing his co-actress a happy married life, Shailesh Lodha quipped, “Apni neezi zindagi me bohot khush rahe, prassan rahe aur waha ‘hey maa mataji!’ na kare (I wish she remains happy and cheerful in her personal life, and doesn’t dow ‘hey maa mataji’ there).” He also hoped Disha would continue entertaining everyone as Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

For the unversed, Hey Ma Mataji is a famous catchphrase that Disha Vakani’s Dayaben used to say in Asit Modi Kumarr’s show. It is still quite viral on social media where it is used in memes.

Disha Vakani and Shailesh Lodha’s exit from TMKOC

Disha Vakani left Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in 2017 while Shailesh Lodha decided to part ways from it in 2022. While the former made this major decision due to pregnancy, the latter exited the show due to differences with the producer. He alleged Asit Kumarr Modi for behaving inappropriately with him and also took legal action against the team for non-payment of dues.

