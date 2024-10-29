Unknown facts about Dilip Joshi: From getting Rs 50 per role to being the highest paid on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Dilip Joshi has garnered tremendous fame after playing Jethalal Gada on the widely acclaimed series, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The show might have seen many major actors getting replaced in recent times, but one factor which has kept the viewers intrigued is the presence of Dilip in it. Audiences love to see his on-screen gimmicks.

Though the actor might have achieved great heights in his career now, the actor went through his fair share of struggles in his initial days. He has breathed life into the character with his effortless acting skills and has been in showbiz for over two decades. Let’s delve into little-known Dilip facts that might surprise you.

Personal life of Dilip Joshi

Dilip Joshi was born in a Gujarati Brahmin family on May 26, 1968. He started theater acting at the age of 12 and has since then, immersed himself in the craft, ultimately making a firm standing in the industry. While pursuing BCA, he received the Indian National Theater Best Actor award.

Dilip is married to Jaymala Joshi. The duo have two kids together- a son named Ritwik Joshi and a daughter named Neeyati Joshi.

Dilip Joshi did theater for 25 years

Dilip performed as a theater actor for over 25 years. He was associated with Gujarati cinema before making a move to Hindi series and films. His last stage performance was in 2007 in a play titled Daya Bhai Do Dhaya.

Dilip Joshi’s struggling phase

Dilip kicked off as a backstage artist for commercial stage performances. Though the profession earned him Rs. 50 per role, his dream to become a star one day remained undeterred by this financial friction. The actor kept on working hard out of his love for theater and art. He slowly started getting noticed for his small appearances.

Dilip essayed the character of Ramu in Maine Pyar Kiya, Nisha aka Madhuri Dixit’s distant brother Bhola Prasad in Hum Aapke Hain Koun and a small role in Akshay Kumar’s Khiladi 420.

Dilip Joshi’s period of unemployment

Like many others, Dilip also went through a jobless phase. He was so fed up with the scarcity of work that he almost decided to switch the profession. After over one year of remaining unemployed, the actor eventually auditioned for Taarak Mehta Ka

Facing unemployment is a common experience for many individuals, including Dilip Joshi. Reports indicate that he went through a period of being jobless for a year before eventually securing a role in the highly appreciated, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The show changed his fate and made him a household name in no time.

Dilip Joshi was first finalized for THIS character and not Jethalal

Dilip Joshi was first selected to portray the character of Jethalal’s father, Champaklal Gada. However, the actor felt he would be able to do Jethalal better. He auditioned for that instead and the rest is history.

The makers offered the role of Jethalal to five other talented actors before Dilip Joshi stepped in. The list includes names like Ali Asgar, Yogesh Tripathi, Ahsaan Qureshi, Kiku Sharda, and Rajpal Yadav

Dilip Joshi’s fees for TMKOC

As per the reports, Dilip Joshi commands a fee of approximately Rs 1.5-2 lakh for one episode of TMKOC. He is currently the highest-paid actor on the show.

Dilip Joshi is older than Bapuji

Dilip Joshi is older than his on-screen father, Amit Bhatt aka Bapuji. The two have an age difference of four years.

Dilip Joshi suggested Munmun Dutta’s name for the role of Babita

Dilip Joshi was the one who recommended Munmun Dutta for the role of Babita in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The two had worked together earlier in a series titled Hum Sab Baraati back in 2004.

About Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is the longest running sitcom on Indian Television. It began airing on 28 July 2008. The show is authored and bankrolled by Asit Kumarr Modi under his banner, Neela Film Productions Private Limited.

TMKOC follows the story of the Gada family which consists of businessman, Jethalal Champaklal Gada, Jethalal's wife, Daya and their mischievous son, Tipendra Gada. They live in Gokuldham Co-operative Society. The narrative of the series depicts Gadas amusingly dealing with their day-to-day troubles and giving out important social messages to the viewers while navigating humorous situations.

Besides Dilip Joshi, the series also stars Munmun Dutta, Amit Bhatt, Monaz Mevawalla and Mandar Chandwadkar, among others. It airs every Monday to Friday at 8:30 p.m. on Sab TV and is digitally available on the SonyLIV app.

