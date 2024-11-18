Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Samridhii Shukla shares PICS of burn injuries and marks on her face; WATCH shocking video

Samridhii Shukla, who has become a household name owing to her role of Abhira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, maintains an active social media presence. The actress keeps treating fans with the BTS pictures and videos from the show's set. However, her recent posts have left us horrified. Taking to her Instagram stories, Samridhii shared a series of concerning images and videos.

The photos show multiple burn marks on her face and hand, providing a glimpse into the struggles she faced during shooting for her previous show. Samriddhi also shared an image of an earlier burn injury she suffered just below her right eye while using a curling iron during an earlier show. This particular incident left a lasting and visible mark on her face.

In her latest stories, she also posted a video clip that highlighted her injuries while working on a show. The footage showcased painful burns around her nose and below her lips, clearly visible and indicating the intensity of the mishap. Additionally, Samridhii shared a photo of a burn mark on her hand.

Through these posts, she highlights the physical challenges that come with the demands of her profession. Despite these incidents, the actress continues to be dedicated to her craft and has unwavering commitment.

Reem Shaikh had also suffered a similar accident on the sets of Laughter Chefs. The young actress was cooking, and Bharti Singh stood next to her. Meanwhile, Reem suddenly screamed and dropped the ladle as hot oil splattered on her.

The Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal actress spoke about the accident in her Instagram post and thanked the Almighty for saving her from the fatal incident. She also shared a few pictures showing the scars on her face.

Coming to Samridhii Shukla, the actress was seen in Saavi Ki Savaari and later bagged the lead role in Rajan Shahi's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She has been playing Abhira since the beginning of the fourth generation. The show airs every day on Star Plus at 9:30 PM.

