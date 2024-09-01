THROWBACK: When Bharti Singh trolled Anupamaa in front of Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey; WATCH

Remember the moment when Bharti Singh brilliantly mimicked Rupali Ganguly's character Anupamaa in a hilarious segment on Ravivaar with Star Parivaar? She received a well-deserved standing ovation for her performance!

Anupamaa has been one of the most popular television shows lately. Popular Bollywood celebrities have also mentioned watching the show. During an event, Laughter Queen Bharti Singh entertained the audiences as Rupali Ganguly's most loved character Anupamaa, and gained immense appreciation for the same. Let's revisit Bharti's apt portrayal as Anupamaa.

In June 2022, Star Plus launched a fun show titled Ravivaar with Star Parivaar wherein celebrities across the shows came together to test the Bollywood buff inside them. The show had many prominent characters from the Star Plus family, across shows coming together for the entertaining game show. Bharti Singh once took over the stage as Anupamaa while Rupali Ganguly watched her performance in awe.

Checkout the video here:

In the episode, Bharti Singh along with Haarsh Limbachiyaa portrayed the characters of Anupamaa and Vanraj Shah. The duo added their own charm and improvisations to both the characters. Rupali and Sudhanshu watched the entire act and were seen enjoying and clapping for Bharti and Haarsh. After their act, Rupali, Sudhanshu, and others gave them a standing ovation.

Rupali also went ahead to hug Bharti and appreciated her talent.

Ravivaar with Star Parivaar was won by the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's third generation team which was led by Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod. After the successful season of the show, fans demanded the show's return, however, there have been no plans of the same yet.

Talking about Anupamaa, the show is getting a lot of attention lately as Sudhanshu Pandey who played the character of Vanraj Shah in the show decided to mark his exit from the same.

The current track of the show revolves around Anupama battling for her life in the hospital. Rupali Ganguly's performance is getting a lot of appreciation from the audiences for the track.

