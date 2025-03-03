Ranveer Allahbadia Row: Ashish Chanchlani gets emotional, issues 1st public statement; ‘Ladh lenge situation se…’

Popular YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani was one of the panelists in an episode of India's Got Latent that stirred controversy. He, along with Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina, Apoorva Mukhija, and Jasprit Singh, has faced legal charges. Now, the content creator has finally spoken out amid the ongoing controversy. Taking to Instagram, he shared a heartfelt video message addressing his fans.

On March 3, Ashish Chanchlani uploaded the video to his official Instagram handle. He began the clip by greeting his fans, acknowledging the messages he has been receiving, and assuring his followers that he is aware of the situation. He admitted he wasn’t sure what to say but emphasized that he would face these tough times and learn from them.

Watch Ashish Chanchlani's video here:

In Ashish's words, "Aaplog ke messages padhe hain maine. I know, chal raha hain. Meine socha story mein aake aaplogon se baat kar leta hu, par abhi story chalu kii toh samajh hi nahi aa raha kya kahu. Ladh leneg situation se, dekhe hain ayese tough times, seekh lenge kuch naya (I have read your messages. I know, things are happening. I thought I’d come here and talk to you all, but now that I’ve started, I don’t even know what to say. We will fight through this situation, we have seen tough times before, and we will learn something new)."

Advertisement

He also requested his fans to keep him and his family in their prayers and added, "I just request you all to keep me and my family in your prayers. Whenever I come back—work has been affected a little—when I return, please support me. I will work hard. I have always worked hard. That’s all, take care of yourselves."

This marks Chanchlani’s first public statement since the India’s Got Latent controversy erupted. The content creator went to the Maharashtra Cyber Cell last week to record his statement.

Fans have flooded his post with supportive messages, standing by him during this difficult time. One user wrote, "Good people face heavy hurdles, it will heal and the world will know."