Ranveer Allahbadia Row: Supreme Court allows BeerBiceps to resume podcast after indecent remarks on India’s Got Latent; sets conditions

YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia finally gets relief in the India's Got Latent controversy. The podcaster, known as BeerBiceps, has been given the green light to resume airing his podcast, The Ranveer Show. The Supreme Court, which had earlier barred him from airing any content, has now allowed him to continue, provided he ensures that his podcast maintains morality and decency, making it suitable for all age groups.

Ranveer Allahbadia approached the Supreme Court seeking relief, arguing that his podcast is his livelihood and supports 280 employees. Taking this into account, the court ruled in his favor. "He is saying there are multiple employees, so there are families whose livelihood is in question. Subject to maintaining morality and decency, if he wants to run a program, we can say he can," the court stated.

Read ANI's tweets below:

However, before resuming his podcast, Allahbadia must submit an undertaking to adhere to these standards.

The case stems from Allahbadia’s obscene remarks on the now-deleted podcast episode India’s Got Latent. Following backlash and multiple FIRs filed by the Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Assam Police, the Supreme Court, on February 18, granted him interim protection from arrest but also barred him from airing any shows.

With the latest ruling, The Ranveer Show is set to make a comeback, bringing relief to Allahbadia, his team, and his audience. One user pointed out, "Ranveer Allahbadia show had no indecency. It was Samay Raina India's Got Latent Show." Others are glad that the podcaster can now return to work.

On the other hand, talking about the case, India's Got Latent host Samay Raina is yet to appear before the authorities to record his statement. Besides him, all other content creators involved in the case- Ashish Chanchlani, Apoorva Mukhija, Jasprit Siingh, and Ranveer Allahbadia, among others—have appeared before the Maharashtra Cyber Cell.