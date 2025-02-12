Poking fun at Deepika Padukone's mental health to Uorfi Javed’s exit; 5 times Samay Raina's India's Got Latent sparked controversy

India’s Got Latent, the comedy talent show that debuted in June 2024, is once again making headlines—this time due to a controversial remark made by YouTuber and entrepreneur Ranveer Allahbadia. While the joke has outraged both the public and the government, this isn’t the first time the show has been at the center of controversy. From insensitive jokes about mental health to offensive remarks about disabilities and cultural stereotypes, the show has repeatedly found itself in trouble.

Mocking disabilities sparked legal action

Back in September 2024, India’s Got Latent sparked outrage for its use of offensive language targeting people with physical disabilities and speech disorders. The controversy arose after comedian Santosh Patra performed a set that many found insensitive. The judges, including comedian Samay Raina , erupted in laughter and even gave the performance a standing ovation, which further aggravated the backlash.

Dr. Satyendra Singh, a medical professional from Delhi’s Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital and the University College of Medical Sciences, took legal action against the show’s judges—Nishant Tanwar, Vipul Goyal, and Sonali Thakker—as well as Santosh Patra, citing defamation and disability discrimination.

Jokes about Deepika Padukone’s depression

In November, the show stirred controversy again when contestant Bunti Banerjee made an insensitive remark about Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone’s battle with depression. During a stand-up set, Banerjee joked, “Deepika Padukone also became a mother recently, right? Great, now she knows what depression really looks like.” The remark was met with laughter from both the audience and the judges. Banerjee further added, “I’m not trying to insult breakup-wala depression; actually, I am.”

Offensive stereotypes about Arunachal Pradesh

More recently, before the Ranveer Allahbadia episode, India’s Got Latent was criticized for comments made about Arunachal Pradesh. Contestant Jessy Nabam, a native of the state, joked that her people eat dog meat, including their own pets. The remark led to an uproar, prompting a resident of Arunachal Pradesh to file a complaint. Reports later emerged that an FIR had been registered against the contestant for promoting harmful stereotypes.

Uorfi Javed walks off set

Fashion influencer Uorfi Javed made headlines last year when she walked off the set after a contestant compared her to adult film star Mia Khalifa and questioned her personal life. Feeling disrespected and slut-shamed, Uorfi expressed her disappointment with the show's handling of the situation. However, she later clarified that she remains on good terms with her friend and the host of the show, Samay Raina.

Ranveer Allahbadia's crass remark

The latest controversy, which has created widespread outrage, involves Ranveer Allahbadia 's controversial remark about watching parents have sex. The episode has since been taken down from YouTube.

