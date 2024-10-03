Shama Sikander shares MAJOR HEALTH UPDATE on her battle with swine flu: 'I was on..'

TV actress Shama Sikander has battled swine flu and recently shared her personal experience, along with a significant health update about her condition. In a video, she revealed that she underwent ozone drip therapy to combat the swine flu infection.

The Yeh Meri Life Hain actress, Shama Sikander created an awareness video addressing what swine flu is and highlighting symptoms that many people may not know about. Reflecting on her state, she said, "So I have taken my flu medicines. I did my course for five days, and still, I wasn't feeling close to okay. I was on bed rest for days and still felt pathetic, with no energy at all."

Shama revealed that swine flu is very similar to COVID-19. She explained, "It is influenza; it is the flu, so it affects your lungs and throat very badly. Many people don't regain their energy for more than three weeks at times." She added, "But doing this ozone therapy is really giving me hope because I am already feeling better. I wish I had known about this sooner; I would have done it sooner, but never mind. Today, I am feeling the positive effects, and I am doing it in three ways: taking a drip and also taking ENT ozone."

The 42-year-old actress expressed her symptoms, stating, "With swine flu, I had quite a high fever for days that didn't come down at all. I was taking flu and fever medications, and it really weakens you. It's highly contagious, so people can transmit it to each other without even realizing they have swine flu."

She shared how she contracted the virus, saying, "Many people don't get tested for swine flu, but I did get it from somebody who thought they had a viral infection, but it wasn't just viral; it was swine flu. After completing the flu course, I was nowhere near feeling better."

The Sexaholic actress noted, "My fever had gone down, but I still wasn't feeling right. I had a lot of brain fog, weakness, and was coughing very badly. I was actually kind of scared because it hurt, and the cough was making my head and back hurt. I am still coughing, and my throat and lungs hurt. It was a mess."

She credited ozone therapy for alleviating a lot of her cough, mentioning that the nebulizer had helped cleanse her sinuses. After suffering from severe congestion and low energy for 10 days, she noted that with the ozone drip, she could feel her chest, lungs, and sinuses opening up.

