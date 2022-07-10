EXCLUSIVE: Shama Sikander opens up on Eid's significance in her life and how she celebrates it

Actress Shama Sikander is still remembered for her performance in the serial 'Yeh Meri Life Hai'. She had essayed the role of Pooja Mehta in the show. Later on, she did a short film and a mini-series. Eid is here and while each family has its unique traditions and celebrations, one thing that remains common is the feeling of love and affection among the entire family. Today, as we celebrate the auspicious festival of Eid-ul-Adha, the actress shares how she spends this day with her closest ones.

Shama Sikander shares how her family makes Eid the most special day ever. She says, "From the tastiest delicacies to the laughter and moments shared by everyone, Eid is one when no one is left behind. Our mom makes the most delicious meals and fills the entire table with our favorite foods. The smell of all that yummy food is mingled with the fragrance of love and its the best thing I can think of".

The actress believes that festivals demand that quality time be spent with family on occasions like these. “I feel that the entire year you work so hard and so on days like birthdays and Eid you must take time out for your loved ones and celebrate with them. Because honestly, Eid isn't Eid without your people around.”

On the personal front, Shama exchanged wedding vows with her long-time beau James Milliron on the 14th of March 2022. The lovebirds had a dreamy wedding in Goa, in the presence of their close ones, and shared glimpses of the same on social media.

On the professional front, Shama started her own production company named Shama Sikander Films Pvt. Ltd and produced the short film series Ab Dil Ki Sunn. The series is a part of seven short films and spoke about the problems like depression or bipolar disorder.

