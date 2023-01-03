Shark Tank India 2 Premiere Episode: From Vineeta Singh's comedy to Anupam Mittal's tea; Top 10 highlights

It would not be wrong to say that very soon this show became everyone’s favourite. With its unexpected response, the show came back with its second season which aired tonight only on Sony TV. The premiere episode was filled with lots of fun, laughter and entertainment and it was a delight to watch all the sharks on TV after such a long time. Well, the upcoming episodes promise a lot of drama in store for the viewers and we just can’t wait for it.

Ever since Shark Tank India has aired, the business reality show took the Internet by storm and created a buzz among the audience. Overnight, this Indian version of an American business reality show became a hot topic and everyone was seen talking about it. The show’s theme is based on the participation of aspiring entrepreneurs from India who pitch their business models to a panel of investors or judges and persuade them to invest money in their idea.

Here are top 10 highlights from the premiere episode

Last year’s pitchers

As the episode starts, we can see sharks Vineeta Singh and Namita Thapar go to see the previous year’s pitchers who were women entrepreneurs involved in the business of pickle. Seeing them, both the sharks got really impressed and as they didn’t choose them last year, so they gave them a cheque of 85 lakh rupees and said that there are some pitches whose worth everyone realises later. For the unversed, last year these pitchers gave the offer of 50 lakh rupees for 10% equity but their offer was rejected by every shark.

5 sharks’ fun banter

In the premiere episode, we can only see 5 sharks who were judging the contestants and they all were from the previous season including Aman Gupta, Vineeta Singh, Anupam Mittal, Peeyush Banssal and Namita Thapar. They all shared a great bond and it was quite evident by seeing their fun banter in the episode.

The unique first pitch

The first pitch of the season was very unique and beautiful. The pitch was about a flowers’ brand Hoovu which originated from Bangalore. Two sisters Yashoda and Riya came on the show and explained their pitches to the sharks which impressed everyone. Vineeta and Namita formed a team and gave their offer, while Peyush and Aman played smarter and negotiated with the pitchers. Eventually, the sisters accepted the second offer and the first pitch was a successful one.

Rahul Dua’s unique comedy

Through out the episode, we can see host and comedian Rahul Dua interacting with the contestants and their fun banter is too hilarious to handle. Last year, Ranvijay Singha was the host but this year the makers have replaced him with Rahul.

Second pitch

The second pitch was done by Sparsh and Ishaan who were from West Bengal and it was about tea. As Darjeeling is known for its tea plantation, so this best friend’s duo came up with a product named, Doorji which was a tea brand of Darjeeling. Impressed with their idea, 3 sharks Anupam, Peyush and Vineeta jointly agreed to invest in their business.

Glimpses of beautiful Darjeeling

During the second pitch, we can see some beautiful glimpses of Darjeeling and its tea plantation. The makers of the show really took some effort to show the audience how it actually looks and what is the condition of the workers there. Impressed by Sparsh’s way of pitching, Anupam can be quoted saying ‘It feels I have visited Darjeeling through your vision.’

Anupam serves tea

As a part of the second pitch, we can see the entrepreneurs asking Anupam to come and join them for making the tea. However, after that we can also see Anupam serving the tea to each and every shark which was just too hilarious. To this Vineeta said, ‘We came to see the boy and we liked him’ which left everyone in splits.

Third pitch

The third pitch was a little weird one as it was about a makeup brand which was very economical and the owners of that company made the brand in just 2 hours which was shocking for all the sharks. Vineeta can be heard saying ‘I am the gunda of this industry.’ Dheeraj and Rahul came with their brand Recode and they asked for 1 crore rupees for 1% equity. While explaining their pitch, they said that besides selling their makeup products they also organise makeup classes for the students in a 5-star hotel along with free lunch. However, the sharks were impressed by their pitch but no one invested in it.

No competition with fellow sharks

During the third pitch, we can see that every shark was so loyal to each other that no one invested in the pitch because it was a makeup brand. Explaining why they will not invest in the pitch, Namita said ‘I have some principles which cannot break. I cannot invest in any such thing which my friend is already having a business of. ’For the unversed, Vineeta is the head of SUGAR cosmetics which is currently one of the largest cosmetics brand in the country.

More about the pitch

The third pitch was a long one and we can see the entrepreneurs further explaining how they survived during the covid lockdown. They said that due to the zero demand they have to sell each and every product at 1 rupee during the covid and that’s how people got to know about their brand. After their exit, we can see their fun banter with host Rahul and they were saying ‘I was unable to talk because the makeup artists applied so much lip balm on my lips.’ To this Rahul replied ‘You should have applied your own brand’s lip balm.’

About Shark Tank India 2

The second season of Shark Tank India will be aired on the Sony Television channel from Monday to Friday at 9 PM. Talking about the changes in sharks, Ashneer Grover (previously MD and Co-Founder at BharatPe) is replaced by Amit Jain. He is the CEO of CarDekho.com. The other sharks include Vineeta, Peyush, Aman, Anupam Mittal, and Namita Thapar. The second season of the show will be hosted by stand-up comedian Rahul Dua.