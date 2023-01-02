EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Shark Tank India 2 judges say 'We are on-screen rivals but best friends off-screen'

Ever since Shark Tank India has aired, the business reality show took the Internet by storm and created a buzz among the audience. Overnight, this Indian version of American business reality show became a hot topic and everyone was seen talking about it. The show’s theme is based on the participation of aspiring entrepreneurs from India who pitch their business models to a panel of investors or judges and persuade them to invest money in their idea. It would not be wrong to say that very soon this show became everyone’s favourite. With its unexpected response, the show is coming back with it’s second season which is going on air tonight only on Sony TV. Recently, in an exclusive and interesting conversation with Pinkvilla, the judges of Shark Tank India 2 revealed how all of them are rivals on the show and best of friends outside the show.

Recently, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Vineeta Singh along with Peyush Bansal and Aman Gupta were seen promoting the upcoming season of Shark Tank India 2. The three of them played fun games with the host and their fun banter left everyone in splits. On being asked about whether the judges are harsh to each other on the show, Peyush accepts it and says ‘Yes we are harsh to each other.’ Vineeta further says that ‘Whenever there is a fight between someone on the show, I know if I go to meet them then both of that persons would be there only saying ‘Please don’t mind whatever happened, I love you so much and we are best of friends outside.’

Replying to Vineeta’s answer, Peyush hilariously said ‘When she did this, I told her this time I won’t mind but next time be careful.’ Aman further explains his answer with an example and says ‘If you go to a court room, you may have seen judges are from two different parties but when they come outside, they give a weird look to each other like ‘Hey did you see how was my pitch’, and after that they might drink together or party together. So, at a pitch, we might be the competitors, but once that pitch is over, we are best friends again or maybe we invest in the second pitch together. Mostly, we forget what happened in the previous pitches.’ Concluding his answer, Aman says that on the show they all might fight but at the end they all party together.

Vineeta talks about getting mobbed

On being asked about whether Vineeta has been mobbed, the businesswoman gave a hilarious answer. ‘I had been mobbed when I am with Aman Gupta because people are always like sir can I take a selfie", she said. Vineeta further shared an incident that she often experiences. She said, ‘When people come to me, they are like ma’am you are doing so good and you have inspired me so much and they go on and on. I feel very happy about it and thank God that oh yes, I have done so well. But then they are suddenly like ‘Can I take a picture with you Namita?’ And this left everyone in splits. For the unversed, Namita Thapar is one of the sharks on the show Shark Tank India.

Aman Gupta talks about bad investment

While playing the dart game, Aman Gupta was questioned about an investment he regrets. Teasing him, Vineeta said, "I will not name it, but there is an investment due to which he gets nightmares at 4 AM." Elaborating more about it, Aman revealed, "Sometimes there are FOMO issues, and I knew that investment was bad. Everyone was investing, and I was not interested, but all 4 of them were interested, so I thought it would be nice. So, because of FOMO, even I went on to invest, and now I regret that investment."

About Shark Tank India

The second season of Shark Tank India will be aired on the Sony Television channel from Monday to Friday at 9 p.m. from January 2. Talking about the changes in sharks, Ashneer Grover (previously MD and Co-Founder at BharatPe) is replaced by Amit Jain. He is the CEO of CarDekho.com. The other sharks include Vineeta, Peyush, Aman, Anupam Mittal, and Namita Thapar. The second season of the show will be hosted by stand-up comedian Rahul Dua.