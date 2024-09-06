Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Amitabh Bachchan cherishes ‘punarjanam’ of quiz show, expresses heartfelt gratitude to fans; 'Kisi bhi shabdh mei…'

Due to popular demand, Amitabh Bachchan had to return to host Kaun Banega Crorepati season 16. The makers of the quiz show shared a BTS video, where the megastar expressed his heartfelt gratitude to his fans, for their unconditional support towards the show.

The makers of Kaun Banega 16 dropped a video where Amitabh Bachchan could be heard saying, "Kisi bhi shabdh mei woh haisiyat nai lag rahi jinse aap sabke pyaar ka aabhar mei vyaktit kar saku. Mei kinn shabdo mei aapke duao ko dhanyawadh du jisne KBC for punarjanam dia, jisne ess manch ko phirse jag mag kardia."

(I cannot find the correct words to thank everyone for showing your love. How can I thank you enough for your prayers, which has given KBC a rebirth, due to which the stage has been lit one more time.)

Big B also added, "Phir se ek pariwar bana dia aur mujhe aap sabke beech upastiti hone ka avsar de dia." (Once again a family has been made and I have got the opportunity to be present amid all of you.)

It was last year when Amit ji bid farewell to Kaun Banega Crorepati, but he had to come back due to public demand. Earlier, he had kicked off the quiz show’s season 16 by mentioning how he has always been short of words, as the new season of KBC 16 began. "That's because no words can express my thanks for your love and affection", he had added.

The Kalki 2898 AD actor always knows how to make the studio audience laugh and cry. Bachchan Sahab is known to make extra effort to ensure that KBC is always the favorite show of his fans. The makers had also announced, earlier that KBC 16 registration date was April 26.

They had written, "Aisa mila pyar ki laut raha hai fir ek baar, #KaunBanegaCrorepati.. shuru ho rahe hai #KBCRegistrations 26 April raat 9 baje..@amitabhbachchan #KBConSonyTV #KBC16 #kbcisback".'

When the legendary actor wrapped up the 15th season of KBC, Big B had spoken about how the stage would not be the same, as soon as he exited the show. Indeed! His fans rooted for his return.

