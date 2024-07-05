Bigg Boss OTT 3 EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Is Poulomi Das hinting at her re-entry as a wildcard in the Anil Kapoor show?

Bigg Boss OTT 3, hosted by Anil Kapoor, witnessed its third eviction with Poulomi Das leaving the house. Fans were left disappointed and are eagerly waiting to see if she will make a comeback as a wild card contestant on the show.

Will Poulomi Das enter Bigg Boss OTT 3 through wild card entry?

During an exclusive interview with PinkVilla when Poulomi Das was asked who should lift the trophy. She replied by saying, "Me, wildcard entry abhi baki hai na".

Take a look at the post here-

After Poulomi Das departed from Bigg Boss OTT 3 house, she posted her first post on Instagram. Dressed in a gorgeous red outfit, she gazed directly at the camera, captivating her followers. She took the opportunity to thank her fans for their unwavering support throughout her Bigg Boss OTT 3 experience.

Watch the first post of Polumi Das after Bigg Boss OTT 3 eviction:

"The love and support YOU ALL have shown me over these 12 days has been truly overwhelming. Although my journey was brief, I know I had so much more to give. However, I am deeply grateful for each and every one of you," was the simple yet emotional caption written by Poulomi Das.

More about Bigg Boss OTT 3:

For the unversed, for the midweek elimination contestants Chandrika Dixit, Munisha Khatwani, Naved Shaikh (Naezy), Vishal Pandey, Shivani Kumari along with the name of Poulomi Das were flagged. Bigg Boss revealed that everyone in the house was safe apart from Poulomi and Munisha.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 fans were shocked to witness that Lovekesh Kataria aka "Baharwala" was allowed to save either Munisha or Poulomi - the nominated contestants. Baharwala saved Munisha which led to Poulomi being evicted.





More about Bigg Boss OTT 3 evicted contestants:

Neeraj Goyat was the first contestant to get evicted from the Bigg Boss house. After the boxer got eliminated, Armaan Malik's first wife Payal Malik became the second contestant to be evicted from the hit reality show.





