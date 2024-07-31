Shoaib Ibrahim drops pic with son Ruhaan as he rejoices watching him grow up; Fans say ‘Be like your dad’

Shoaib Ibrahim is undoubtedly a doting father to his one-year-old son Ruhaan. His social media posts and vlogs are evidence of the sweet and warm bond that he has with his little munchkin.

Recently, the actor dropped a frame with Ruhaan and talked about how his baby boy’s growth is associated with a joyous feeling.

Shoaib Ibrahim’s social media post

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Shoaib Ibrahim uploaded a click featuring him with Ruhaan. The father-son duo is looking dashing in the visual as they are enjoying a moment of pure happiness together while viewing the city through their sunroof.

Shoaib, who often puts out glimpses of delightful and fun-filled times spent with his child, is in absolute admiration of the tiny creation he is raising now.

The caption of the actor’s post reads, “Watching you grow is bliss (face with red-heart eye emoji) #alhamdulillah.”

Here’s a look at Shoaib Ibrahim’s Instagram post:

Fans shower love on Shoaib Ibrahims’s post

The comments section of Shoaib’s post got flooded with heartfelt messages from fans. One user wrote, “Mashaallah, so cute.” Another stated, “So handsome, papa and ruhaan.” A third netizen wished, “Ruhaan aap apne papa ke jaise hin banna.”

A user poured her heart out to appreciate Shoaib and his wife Dipika Kakar. She said, “Shaoib bhaiya you and Dipi ma’am always keep motivating me. Just love the recipe video of Dipi ma’am. Thank you bhaiya for teaching kindness in this cruel world.

About Shoaib Ibrahim

Shoaib Ibrahim has made a name for himself in showbiz with his commendable acting skills and fabulous dancing talent. He started his career with Imagine TV’s Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein and has featured in popular projects like Sasural Simar Ka, Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai and Ishq Mein Marjawan. The actor appeared last on the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 where he ended up as first runner-up. His latest fictional outing was Ajooni.

Besides his professional endeavors, Shoaib makes sure to stay connected with his fans through vlogs which offer insights into his family life.

On the personal front, Shoaib has been married to Dipika Kakar since February 2018. The pair became proud parents to their firstborn, Ruhaan, in June 2023. Their son was born premature and was kept in NICU for a brief time.

