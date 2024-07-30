Shoaib Ibrahim's father responds to rumors about him joining Bigg Boss 18; says, ‘You won't be able to do it’

The highly anticipated eighteenth season of India’s most popular reality TV show, Bigg Boss, is just around the corner. Fans eagerly await the controversies and dramas that unfold within the house.

Shoaib Ibrahim in his latest vlog has now addressed the ongoing rumors about him participating in the show and showed his father’s reaction to the speculations.

Dipika and Shoaib address speculations in their respective vlogs

Dipika Kakar recently revealed in her vlog that Shoaib would not be participating in the upcoming season of Bigg Boss. Shoaib himself addressed the speculation in his own vlog as well, sharing his father’s perspective.

According to Shoaib’s father, participating in the show is acceptable, but one should be prepared to engage in conflicts. When Shoaib asked about dealing with conflicts inside the house, his father candidly remarked, “That’s why Bigg Boss is pointless; otherwise, just stay quiet. A little compromise will suffice.”

Shoaib’s father’s reaction to ongoing rumors

Shoaib asked his father if participating in Bigg Boss was a good idea. His father responded that he wouldn’t be able to do it as he is not quick-witted and is straightforward. Shoaib then inquired about Dipika’s intelligence, given that she had won the show. His father simply said, “She’s quiet.”

Advertisement

Earlier, Shoaib clarified in Dipika’s vlog that he currently has no plans to join this season of Bigg Boss. While he expressed interest in participating in the future, he emphasized that it wouldn’t happen right now. The rumors circulating about his participation are unfounded.

Shoaib Ibrahim has lost out on projects due to rumors

He mentioned that he nearly lost a project due to the rumors. A production house contacted him to ask if he was really participating, as they were considering casting him for a show. He clarified that he wasn't involved and that they could discuss the show.

ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Rohit Shetty admits he was worried ‘if audience will like me or not’ as host after replacing Priyanka Chopra and Akshay Kumar