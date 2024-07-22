Shoaib Ibrahim makes son Ruhaan groove to THIS popular Shah Rukh Khan's song; Dipika Kakar enjoys their fun moment

Shoaib Ibrahim is a Shah Rukh Khan fan. Time and again, the actor has expressed his desire to work with the King of the Bollywood industry. Being a die-hard admirer of the superstar, he makes sure that his son, Ruhaan, also likes SRK songs. This is the reason that Ibrahim makes his little boy groove to Khan's tracks.

Only recently, the Sasural Simar Ka fame shared a clip on his social media encouraging his son to dance to a popular song by the Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa actor. Let us have a quick look!

Shoaib Ibrahim and his son groove together

Taking to his Instagram story, Shoaib Ibrahim posted a short clip wherein Ruhaan is seen sitting in his lap while they enjoy quality time at home. The actor makes his little superstar groove to Shah Rukh Khan’s song Bol Bhole Bol from the movie Trimurti, and Ruhaan showcases his cute moves.

The delightful video captures the ex-Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 contestant's love for classic Bollywood songs and efforts to pass on the same to his son. Well, in the video, we also spotted Dipika Kakar, who was enjoying watching the father-son fun chemistry. Shoaib mentioned, "Ruhaan, be like jo krna hai karwa lo yaar (Make me do whatever you want to)."

Advertisement

Have a look at the video here:

Dipika Kakar demands THIS as birthday gift from Shoaib Ibrahim

In his latest vlog, Shoaib is seen talking to Dipika about her birthday gift. The latter, who has been away from screens from a long time and enjoying motherhood, demanded a new dinner set as her gift. Dipika stated that she has been using the same dinner set for the last four years and now wanted a new one. To this, the Ajooni actor claimed that people usually use the dinner set for their entire life. But she seemed firm at her decision.

For the uninitiated, the couple got married in February 2018 after dating for several years. They welcomed their first child, Ruhaan, in June 2023.

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Krishna says dad Jackie Shroff stopped her from sharing Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 journey with him; reveals WHY