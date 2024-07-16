Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 winner Manisha Rani jumps on Vicky Kaushal’s Tauba Tauba trend, aces hook step; WATCH

Bigg Boss OTT 2 finalist and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 winner Manisha Rani finally joined the Tauba Tauba trend on social media and aced the hook steps, which, currently, the entire nation is trying to copy and master.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 finalist and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 winner Manisha Rani has finally jumped on the viral Tauba Tauba trend sweeping across social media. She recently posted a video on her social media, and showing off her incredible dance skills; she flawlessly executed the hook steps everyone nationwide is eager to replicate.

Dressed to kill in a stunning black dress, Manisha mesmerized her audience yet again, winning hearts with her electrifying moves. Her captivating performance not only showcased her dance prowess but also set social media ablaze, proving why she remains a beloved figure in the entertainment world.

Fans couldn't get enough of her sizzling look and impeccable rhythm, making her the trendsetter to watch. The video garnered massive love, attention, and appreciation from her fans, and some of them also compared her moves to Vicky Kaushal's.

Take a look at Manisha Rani’s dance moves:

Fans priceless reaction to Manisha Rani’s dance video

The fan reactions in the comment section are overwhelmingly positive and full of admiration for Manisha Rani. Varshirawat2 passionately praises her, referring to her as the winner of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and expressing immense pride in her achievements. They eagerly anticipate her upcoming projects and urge her to stay visible.

Vichare_sonal_official succinctly calls her a "Bombshell," accompanied by a fire emoji, indicating high praise for her appearance and performance. Nickymua_ simply uses heart-eyed emojis, conveying adoration and admiration for Manisha.

The comments collectively highlight the strong fan support and excitement surrounding her latest appearance and dance moves.

Take a look at the love Manisha is getting in the comment section:

How did Manisha Rani steal the spotlight from everyone in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11?

Manisha Rani, a 26-year-old social media influencer and reality TV star, has made history by winning Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. Entering the competition as a wild card contestant, she consistently wowed both judges and audiences with her outstanding performances each week. In a groundbreaking moment for the show, Manisha became the first wild card contestant to ever claim the title.

Along with the prestigious trophy, she was awarded ₹30 lakh and an all-expenses-paid trip to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Her authenticity and mesmerizing dance moves won the hearts of judges and celebrity guests alike, including Shahid Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, and Nora Fatehi.

Manisha’s journey is a testament to the power of perseverance and talent, proving that with determination and hard work, you can break barriers and achieve greatness.

Take a look at Manisha Rani’s post:

