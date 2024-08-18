Shrimad Ramayan's Lord Ram aka Sujay Reu gets rakhis from across the nation: 'People are sending..'

Raksha Bandhan is tomorrow August 19, and Sujay Reu who essays Lord Ram in Shrimad Ramayan has been getting a lot of love for playing the role of the divine. He has also been receiving rakhis on the festive occasion. Here's what he had to say about the same.

During an interview with Times Now Digital, Sujay Reu revealed that he has been receiving rakhis from across the country. "People are sending rakhi to me as Lord Ram. Talking about the latest new chapter in Shrimad Ramayan, a new perspective is shown in the mythological serial.







As seen in the latest narrative of the serial, the emotional and detailed aspect of Lord Ram's return to Ayodhya is shown, for the establishment of the Ram Rajya. The separation of Ram and Sita will be shown and the challenges Mata Sita has to face, in her new journey. Audiences will also get to see how she spent time in Lord Valmiki's shelter where she raised her sons- Luv and Kush single-handedly.

When Sujay was asked about the lessons he learned from the life of Lord Ram he quipped, "I’ve learned the value of small, thoughtful actions, patience, and the importance of unwavering faith in overcoming life's toughest challenges. In today’s fast-moving world, Lord Ram’s dedication and resilience remind us to face problems with clarity and a strong sense of purpose. This lesson has really stayed with me", as quoted by Times Of India.

When the Shrimad Ramayan actor was asked about the most enriching part of bringing Ramayana to a modern audience, he had an interesting answer. Sujay said that the most rewarding part was introducing the show to the younger generation, who might not be familiar with the epic, to the rich details and the lives of Lord Ram and Sita.

Advertisement

He continued that it has been a chance to remind everyone of the timeless values and influence of the Ramayana in today’s world. Even after many years, people continue to learn from Lord Ram's life and teachings. Sujay also added that it also got him great joy when parents got their kids to the sets and revealed that they were eager to watch every episode of Ramayan.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Shilpa Agnihotri on taking up Shrimad Ramayan and facing mom guilt: 'I used to cry in my vanity'