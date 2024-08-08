EXCLUSIVE: Sujoy Reu from Shrimad Ramayan credits divine intervention for him bagging the show

Pinkvilla reached out to actor Sujoy Reu, who portrays Lord Ram in Shrimad Ramayan. In an engaging conversation, Reu shared insights about the show's move from Sony TV to Sony SAB, his journey to landing the role, and a lot more. Check out his exclusive interview below.

Sujoy Reu on divine intervention in him bagging Shrimad Ramayan

When asked about how Shrimad Ramayan happened to him, Sujoy Reu said, "This is very special show for me, and I think it was Lord Ram's blessings that I got the opportunity to play this role. I think divine intervention has been a part of my journey. I was doing another show when I got to know that the casting for Shrimad Ramayan had started. At that time, I didn't think that I would be a part of this show, let alone playing Ram."

He added, "But I got a call for auditions, and I did a lot of mock shoots before I was finally locked in. The journey of playing Lord Ram has been so unexpected that it wouldn't have been possible without divine intervention."

Take a look at a recent promo of Shrimad Ramayan here:

Sujoy Reu on what makes Shrimad Ramayan relevant

"Ramayan has been on TV before and each one has been good in its way. I feel very fortunate that people have also loved our show Shrimad Ramayan. It is an honor for me that the audience has accepted me in the role of Lord Ram. I think one of the reasons that people appreciated this show is because people can relate to it."

He added, "Our attempt was to bring Lord Ram's teachings and values to the newer audiences because his teachings are timeless. Even after many years, people will learn from Ram's life and teachings. A lot of young audiences are watching the show. We are visited by younger people on sets who tell us that they watch our show on a regular basis."

Sujoy Reu on Shrimad Ramayan's transition to Sony SAB

Sujoy said, "Yes, the show is shifting to Sony SAB from 12th August and this is a natural progression for the show and promises a seamless continuation of the story. The channel has a special connection with Indian families. I have also grown up watching shows on Sony SAB with my family and it used to be like a family bonding time. It's surreal to be part of the channel’s legacy now."

He shared, "The heartwarming relationships portrayed in this new phase of the Ramayana will resonate deeply with their viewers narrating the lesser-known chapters of the epic and offering the audience an even deeper connection to this timeless tale. The new phase will offer both information and inspiration to the viewers. Given these factors, I think the viewership will only increase from here. "

Sujoy Reu on Mahayudh track in Shrimad Ramayan

"Every story in Ramayan gives a certain value or lesson, and the epic battle between Ram and Raavan (played by Nikitin Dheer) is the biggest lesson on Dharm and Adharm. I have lived Lord Ram's journey right from being a prince to his marriage with Sita, then leaving Ayodhya and the whole period of exile, and building Ram Setu among others."

He added, "For me, it has been such an exhilarating journey as an actor. Despite many obstacles, Shri Ram never left his composure and it was a wonderful experience for me to live that journey. I rehearsed rigorously to maintain the emotional intensity of Raavan's final moments. I am waiting for it to play out on screens and audience reactions to it. "

Sujoy Reu on interesting fan encounters

Talking about the same, Sujoy said, "There have been many. I have received so much love and respect from people for this role. When people come to meet me on sets, they see a reflection of Lord Ram in me and this is a very big thing for me."

He added, "I have received so many sketches and photo frames of multiple looks of mine as Lord Ram. I think it would be very difficult for me to pick a single fan encounter as there are so many overwhelming fan encounters. I am thankful for all the love that I have received for this role."

Shrimad Ramayan is all set to telecast on Sony SAB from 12 August onwards at 7:30 pm.

