Sumbul Touqeer earned immense fame in the industry at an early age and continues to impress fans with her acting chops. From her stint on Bigg Boss 16 to the current drama show Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon, the actress has come a long way. Recently, she sat down for an exclusive interview with us and shared her idea about love.

Sumbul Touqeer's thoughts on love

In the candid chat with Pinkvilla, we asked Sumbul Touqeer if she believed in the popular theory, 'Pyaar Dosti Hai' (Love is friendship). To this, the actress agreed and shared, "Yeah, definitely." When asked about her idea of love, she expressed, "I think it is just something when you care about someone so much that you don't care about anything else."

"If you love somebody, you just love them for everything. Unke andar jo bhi flaws hain (Whatever flaws he has within him), you fall in love with those too ki haan yeh isme yeh cheez sahi nahi hai (that yes he has not this thing in a right way), but it's okay. You just accept them somehow because you love them so much. And you will do anything to just make them happy kuch bhi ho jaaye (whatever happens), and you trust them a lot," the Bigg Boss 16 fame added.

What kind of lover is Sumbul Touqeer?

During the conversation, the Imlie actress revealed what kind of lover she is. Sumbul commented, "Agar kabhi aisa ho ki kisi se pyaar ho jaaye and much rishta bane toh mai chahungi ki hum saath mein grow karein (If it ever happens that I fall in love with someone and have a great relationship, I would like us to grow together) as personalities and literal meaning. Bade bhi ho saath mein, old age tak pahunche (Grow up together and reach old age)."

She further expressed that it is not necessary that the person you love would be like you. Sumbul said, "He can be different, and then there can be some habits of him that I can learn from, and there can be some habits of mine that he can learn something from."

