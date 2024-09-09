Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Bhavya Gandhi BACK as antagonist in Pushpa Impossible; fans hail, 'Tapu is back'; Watch teaser

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans can rejoice. Their favorite Tapu, aka Bhavya Gandhi, is back with a new show titled Pushpa Impossible. The makers of the same, dropped a teaser of the same and TMKOC fans just cannot keep calm watching Bhavya in the same. Here's what the teaser is all about.

The makers of Pushpa Impossible dropped a small teaser where Bhavya Gandhi was seen essaying a negative character. The caption written by the makers revealed how Bhavya was all set to create a storm in Pushpa's life.

It read, "Kal tak jo tha sabki aankhon ka tara, woh ab aa raha hai hai Pushpa ki zindagi mein phailaane andhera. Ab milega zyada wala family time Pushpa Impossible ke saath Mon-Sat, raat 9:35 PM, sirf Sony SAB par."

Fans had to remember Jethalal. One user wrote, "Are tappu tu kab sudhrega jethalal samjhao apne bete ko." Another one wrote, "Wow, favorite show Tarak Mehta ka actor tapu anane wala hai wow." Another fan of Tapu commented, "Very very excited to see him in a new character... old Tapu is best, Bhavya Gandhi is best."

According to an earlier report by India Forums, the actor would be playing a psychotic, complex person whose aim is to destroy the life of Pushpa and her entire family. Fans of Bhavya will get to see a different side of the star. An end to his innocence is seen in this role and the actor has proven that he can don hats of various characters.

Previously, talking about his role in Pushpa Impossible, Bhavya had revealed, "I’m thrilled to be part of the show. It’s a very different character—a psychotic villain who enters Pushpa’s life seeking revenge.” When asked to comment on his return to television, he said, “TV is my comfort zone. I’ve always loved being a part of it.”

To talk more about Bhavya Gandhi, he is best known for his iconic role as Tapu from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He played the character as Tipendra Jethalal Gada from 2008 to 2017. He was shown to be a leader of Tapu Sena, the naughty boy of Jethalal (Dilip Joshi.)

