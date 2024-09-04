Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's OG Tapu aka Bhavya Gandhi to enter THIS show in a never-seen-before character; Deets Inside

Bhavya Gandhi, the talented actor has impressed the audience since childhood with the portrayal of Tapu in the hit ongoing show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Bhavya is now set to feature in the hit show, Pushpa Impossible, in a negative role. Yes, you read that right!

Bhavya Gandhi, who was known for his most loved character Tapu in the sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, will now be seen playing a grey character in Pushpa Impossible. According to the Times Now report, Bhavya is set to impress the audience in Karuna Pandey's show and is set to explore the negative role.

As per the portal's sources, Bhavya Gandhi will be seen playing the character that is not just complex but also has shades of grey. His character will be something that the fans would have not seen in the past. Interestingly, Bhavya's character will be a mad psychotic person who is coming to destroy Pushpa and her family. He will bring a storm into Pushpa's life and create problems for her family.

For the uninformed, Bhavya Gandhi has been dedicated to acting after his stint in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He made his film debut in 2017 with Pappa Tamne Nahi Samjaay. Apart from this, he has done several films like Bau Na Vichar and Baap Kamaal Dikro Dhamaal. He also appeared in the show, Shaadi Ke Siyape where he played the role of Nanku.

For his amazing acting prowess, Bhavya has won several awards as he entertained fans for a long time. In TMKOC, Bhavya essayed the role of Tipendra Jethalal Gada, the on-screen son of Dilip Joshi and Disha Vakani. He was a part of the show since its inception and gained massive fame. Bhavya essayed the role of Tapu from 2008 to 2017.

Speaking about Pushpa Impossible, the show stars Karuna Pandey, Naveen Pandita, Darshan Gurjar, Garima Parihar, Deshna Dugad, Jayesh Barbhaya, Bhakti Rathod and a few others in pivotal roles. Produced by Jamnadas Majethia, the hit show premiered on June 6, 2022.

