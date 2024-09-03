Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Bhavya Gandhi aka OG Tapu reveals feeling 'scared' before quitting show; 'I served notice period...'

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most loved TV shows of all time. The show has been entertaining the viewers for last 16 years and audiences have seen almost all characters grow in their real and reel lives. Bhavya Gandhi, who played the first Tapu, Jethalal and Daya's son, received a lot of love for his portrayal. However, he quit the show after essaying the role for a few years. In a recent interview, Bhavya revealed his thoughts behind taking an exit.

Bhavya Gandhi talks about quitting Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chahsmah

In an exclusive interview with TellyTalk, Bhavya Gandhi said, "Unhone bola ke tujhe karna hai toh bhi we are with you aur tujhe nahi karna hai toh bhi we are with you. And then shayad, woh samay mai kya exactly soch raha tha woh yaad nahi hai lekin bas mujhe itna yaad hai ke mai darra hua toh tha ke 'what if' woh jo ek question aata tha na, woh bahot satata tha. (Makers told me that they'll be fine if I decide to stay back in the show or quit the same. I don't exactly know what I was thinking at that point in time, but I was definitely scared to think about the future. The 'what ifs' did trouble me a lot.)"

Bhavya Gandhi on serving multiple notice periods

The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor further mentioned that he didn't abruptly leave the show and followed the legal format of quitting. He said, "Maine bahot hi jo hamara legal format hota hai show chodne ka, jaise teen mahine ka notice period hota hai, waise teen baar dii hai, so technically 9 months ka notice serve kiya hai. Aur uske baad humne yeh decision liye ke show chhodna nahi bas bidaai leni hai."

(I followed the legal format to quit the show and served three months of notice period, not once, but thrice. So, technically, I served a notice period of nine months. It was after that, I decided that I'd bid adieu to the show.)

Bhavya Gandhi on why he served nine months' notice period

Bhavya Gandhi also explained why he served nine months' notice and revealed that he was in a dilemma. The producer told him that he should not quit the show, while everybody else told him the same. But after a point, he finally decided to let go of the show because he wanted to do something on his own.

Other actors who left Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Apart from Bhavya Gandhi as Tapu, other actors who left Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah include Neha Mehta aka Anjali, Shailesh Lodha aka Taarak, Jenifer Mistry Bansiwal aka Mrs Sodhi, Gurucharan Singh aka Roshan, Jheel Mehta and Nidhi Bhanushali, who played Sonu, Monika Badhoriya aka Bawri and Kush Shah, who played Goli.

While the above characters got replaced by other actors, the makers are yet to fill the biggest void after Disha Vakhani as Daya's exit.

The current track of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah revolves around Abdul wanting to sell his shop from Gokuldham society's compound because he is in dire need of money.

