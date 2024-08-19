Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Bhide REVEALS his bond with Jethalal on sets: 'We share details about our..'

Mandar Chandwadkar, aka Bhide of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, shares a love-hate relationship with Jethalal, alias Dilip Joshi, in the show. In a recent interaction, Bhide talked about his bond with Jethalal on the sets of the show, which deserves your attention.

During an interview with Times Of India, Mandar Chandwadkar opened up about the equation he shares with Dilip Joshi, aka Jethalal, on sets of the comedy serial. "In my personal life, I also get along with him very well. We have lunch together on set and share details about our personal lives," he said. In real life, he learned a lot from Dilip Joshi as he has been a very senior actor and also an excellent actor. Mandar also said that Dilip had a lot of knowledge, experience as an actor, and the ability to give unique reactions to scenes.

Mandar also said that he learned a lot from Dilip and cherished the amazing bond he had with the senior star. Speaking about Taarak Mehta, the actor said that it has been an incredible journey of 16 years. They had never imagined that they would come this far and complete 16 years when they started their journey back in 2008. Bhide also said that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has not just been a show, but it is everyone's way of life. The serial is an emotion that people have been attached to for a long time.

Aatmaram Tukaram Bhide, as Mandar is known in TMKOC, wants his fans to continue showering love on the show. He also feels that the audience has become so accustomed to watching the show that it’s become a habit for them. He knows that his fans love watching Taarak Mehta during dinner time, from 8:30 to 9 PM.

Bhide rightly knows that because of the blessings, love, and support of the fans of the show, success has been possible. "We draw our energy to give our best to the show from them. It feels amazing to have reached this point, and I can't express it in words," he further quipped.

Indeed! Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a show that audiences of all age groups can connect to.

