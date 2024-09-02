Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Munmun Dutta shares throwback PICS from her debut ad shoot; fans ask '17 year old Lana Del Rey?'

Munmun Dutta, who plays the role of Babita Iyyer in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, shared throwback pictures from her first ad shoot. It serves as a beautiful reminder of her remarkable journey and how far she has truly come. The actress also reminisced about the excitement that she experienced back then. Munmun reflected on the phase of her life when traveling by airplane was a luxury, as surviving in Mumbai wasn't easy for her.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah posted a series of photographs from her debut ad shoot, treating fans. Dressed in a striking black ensemble and posing with a car amidst the serene Kerala backwaters, the then 17-year-old Munmun Dutta exuded an aura of elegance and charm. In the caption, she wrote, "One from the archives .."

She went on to add, "Oh how excited I was to be able to get this opportunity as an absolute newcomer in the industry and in Mumbai city ..An additional perk was to get to travel to another beautiful location in a flight because this was my second time I got the opportunity to be on a flight and I was excited because this was the only way i could get on an aeroplane as I didn’t have the money to afford a ticket for myself."

Further, the actress mentioned that at that particular point in her life, she could barely make ends meet, hence travelling by fight was a luxurious experience for her. Dutta stated that as she navigated through various challenges and despite the hardships, she expressed gratitude for everything that shaped her throughout. Lastly, she added, "Big pat on my back and God has been kind."

Take a look at the pictures here:

Reacting to the photos, one of her fans wrote, "So you've always looked this young?" Another one commented, "17 year old Lana del rey???" Further, a comment read, "She giving Lana Del Rey vibes so bad."

For the uninitiated, Munmun Dutta has been associated with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah since its inception. She has portrayed the character of Babita in the show for over a decade, winning the hearts of audiences.

