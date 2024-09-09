THROWBACK: Shah Rukh Khan’s unrecognizable cameo as gay college student in 1989 telefilm written by Arundhati Roy

Before he became the Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan was a struggling actor trying to find his footing in the entertainment industry. Before making his debut with the Bollywood film Deewana, he had his days of struggles. In 1989, long before his mainstream success, he played a minor role in the Doordarshan telefilm In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones. Let’s take a look back at the clip and try to recognize King Khan.

In the film, Shah Rukh Khan portrays a gay college student, a far cry from the romantic hero roles that would later define his career. Throughout the video, the actor is almost unrecognizable, sporting side-swept long hair and a youthful face. His character doesn’t have much screen time, but for fans of the superstar, it's fascinating to witness the humble beginnings of a future legend.

Watch the clip of SRK’s telefilm here:

Written by Booker Prize-winning author Arundhati Roy and directed by Pradip Krishen, this telefilm is a cult favorite among cinephiles, and SRK’s cameo is a hidden gem from his early acting days.

In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones is set in the 1970s and revolves around a group of students in an architecture college. The film is known for its witty take on the education system and student life, making it a timeless classic. It also starred another Bollywood legend, Manoj Bajpayee. Both of them were then struggling actors exploring theatre in Delhi.

Shah Rukh’s performance may have been brief, but it remains a fun throwback to a time when he was just another hopeful actor trying to make his mark. Netizens expressed their love for the actor and their surprise in the comment section. One user wrote, “OMG! SRK is simply unrecognisable in this rarest of the rare video ....fantastic job bro...nailed it!” Another wrote, “What a journey of an amazing actor...”

Shah Rukh Khan has been in the film industry for over three decades and he marked his debut with Deewana, a film where he played the second lead. had Rishi Kapoor and Divya Bharti in the lead. He shared screenspace with Rishi Kapoor and Divya Bharti. In the same year, his film Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman was released.

