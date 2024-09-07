THROWBACK: When Priyanka Chopra described her dream man to Shah Rukh Khan in this VIRAL video from Kaun Banega Crorepati

Shah Rukh Khan hosted one of the seasons of Kaun Banega Crorepati. During that season's finale, Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor Khan graced the show as guests. The episode was quite fun, as PeeCee and King Khan got engaged in a fun segment wherein the latter quizzed Priyanka about her dream man. And then the duo flirted with each other, and the clip of the same is now going viral on social media.

On the Kaun Banega Crorepati 3 stage, Shah Rukh Khan asked the Dil Dhadakne Do actress to describe her dream man. To this, Priyanka Chopra said, "List kaafi lambi hai. Aapko time chahiye hoga (My list is quite long, so you will have to wait). I'm very finicky." However, Shah Rukh Khan requested her to spill the beans. PeeCee replied, "He has to be intelligent. Intelligence is very important."

The Pathaan actor intervened and asked her if it would be okay if the host of KBC became her dream man, referring to himself. Priyanka remarked, "Yeah, a quiz master, very intelligent." She went on to add, "He has to dress well; that's very important, and dimples would be nice too. And has a smile that reaches his eyes." Then, Shah Rukh Khan flaunts his dimples and mentions that his smile reaches his head. Further, The Sky Is Pink actress added, "Last but not least, he has to smell very good. Good smell is very important."

Advertisement

Listening to this, SRK sprayed perfume on him and asked, "Now tell me, who's your dream man?" Priyanka quickly replied, "One more thing, he should be taller than me."

Take a look at the video here:

For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra appeared together, sharing screens in Don and Don 2. Both stars are known for their acting prowess and have achieved success on international platforms, too. They enjoy a huge fan following, not only in India but globally.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18: House theme for Salman Khan’s upcoming show to be unlike ever seen before; Report