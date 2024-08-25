THROWBACK: When Aishwarya Sharma and Soundus Moufakir had a war of words during Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows. Over the seasons, the show has witnessed a lot of drama, controversies, and of course, daredevil stunts. The show is currently in its fourteenth season. Let's revisit one of the interesting moments from the previous season of the show when Aishwarya Sharma and Soundus Moufakir got into a heated argument.

In Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, Soundus, a Moroccan model, and Aishwarya from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin engaged in a war of words. Soundus expressed her preference for other contestants over Aishwarya, citing the fact that they are not friends. Later, Archana revealed that Moufakir had made a comment about Sharma being 'lucky'. In response, Moufakir clarified that she referred to Sharma as 'lucky' because Sharma was saved without performing any stunts.

Aishwarya defended herself and clarified that she was one of the few contestants to perform the maximum number of stunts because she had a fear of almost every stunt. Therefore, she couldn't consider herself "lucky." The talented actress added that the "code red" twist saved her; however, it only happened because she was the only contestant not chosen by any other for a challenge.

For the unversed, Aishwarya Sharma and Soundus Moufakir performed an elimination stunt, and Moufakir performed better than Sharma, which resulted in her eviction. However, Rohit Shetty later announced a no-eviction twist, thereby saving Sharma from the eviction.

Aishwarya Sharma reached the top three finalists of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Dino James lifted the winner's trophy. After Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, Sharma participated in Bigg Boss 17 but was evicted by Captain Isha Malviya.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is currently being aired. The show is hosted by Rohit Shetty, and the celebrity contestants this season are Shalin Bhanot, Abhishek Kumar, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shilpa Shinde., Gashmeer Mahajani, Karan Veer Mehra and Aashish Mehrotra among others.

