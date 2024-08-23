THROWBACK: When Shamita Shetty and Jasmine Bhasin argued on Khatron Ke Khiladi 9; former said, 'She will sit and...'

Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 has been one of the show's most loved seasons so far. The season had many popular faces from television, like Jasmine Bhasin, Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachyaa, and Zain Imam. While the season was filled with entertainment, there was much drama. Let's revisit when wildcard entrant Shamita Shetty and Jasmine Bhasin indulged in an argument. The former mentioned that Bhasin would sit and fight with her for her decision.

During the team's week in Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, Shamita Shetty and Jasmine Bhasin had an altercation over who would perform which stunt. Shetty was miffed at Bhasin as she felt Jasmine would take her decisions personally.

When asked about her decision, Shamita said, "Agar mai isko choose karugi (pointing at Jasmine) toh usko lagega ke I am conspiring against her. It is not about the game. The point is pehle wale stunt mey maine bola tha mai karugi but aapne bola nai Shamita mai karugi, Or tum freeze hogai Jasmine. Hum, ek team mey hai, you have to think about other team members. You can't be thinking only about yourself."

(If I chose her, she'll feel I am conspiring against her. I wanted to perform in the first stunt, but you stated that you'd like to perform but couldn't as you froze during the stunt. When we are a team, we would have to think about others as well).

Jasmine Bhasin said, "Shamita, teen stunts jo hua, agar mai haari toh aap bhi haare. Aapne koi extra ordinary perform nahi kiya. Aap mid-season mey aaye ho aur mai Day 1 se hu, and I am fighting for my survival."

(Shamita, three stunts have been performed so far, and if I lost, you also lost. You didn't perform extraordinarily. You have entered the show mid-season, but I've been fighting for my survival since day 1).

Shamita Shetty told Rohit Shetty, "I can't make this decision because she will sit and fight with me. She will behave as if she is tortured. I can't be the bad one here."

Punit Pathak won Khatron Ke Khiladi 9.

