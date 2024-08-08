Bigg Boss 17's Isha Malviya says 'Kaun hai woh' when asked about her controversy with Kamal Dadialla; sends THIS message

Bigg Boss 17's Isha Malviya landed in a fresh controversy after her fans trolled her co-actress Kamal Dadialla from Udaariyaan.In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, an angry Kamal mentioned that she'll take legal action against the fans who've been trolling her. Recently, Isha Malviya was papped and was asked about the same controversy. The actress gave an epic reaction.

When the paparazzi asked her about her recent controversy with Kamal Dadialla, she refused to recognize her and said, "Kaun Hai Woh (Who's she?)." The reporters kept on asking her about the same but she maintained the stance that she doesn't know Kamal.

However, she further added a message and said, "Bas mai ek message dena chahati hu ke aap agar chahte ho na ke aapko izzat mile, hamesha bada chota matter nahi karta, aap apne se kum umar walo ko bhi utni izzat do, so that woh aapko bhi utni izzat de sake."

Take a look at Isha Malviya's video addressing the controversy here:

(I want to give a message. If one wants to be respected, they should respect others irrespective of their age, so that the younger ones can also respect them).

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Kamal Dadilla who played Isha Malviya's onscreen mother in Udaariyaan revealed that Isha's fans went berserk when her song Paon Ki Juti crossed 100 million. Kamal added that Isha's fans bombarded hate comments against her mentioning that Isha's success is a slap on everyone's face who didn't support her during her Bigg Boss 17 journey.

While Kamal exclusively told Pinkvilla that she'd take legal action against Isha Malviya's fans, she changed her mind the next day and stated that she went to the Police Station, and the Inspector called Isha, as Isha apologized to the Police officer, Dadialla changed her mind.

However, after Dadialla posted the video mentioning Malviya's apology, she shared a fun reel stating 'Sorry my foot'. Malviya also took an indirect dig at Dadialla as she sang Aunty No.1 song in her car.

