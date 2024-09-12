Throwback: When Amitabh Bachchan proudly spoke about granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda's ambitions on Kaun Banega Crorepati 16

Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, led by Amitabh Bachchan, has been one of the most popular quiz reality shows. The 16th season has been airing, and several intelligent personas have graced the hot seat. While talking with contestant Nareshi Meena, Amitabh Bachchan proudly talked about his granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda.

While Nareshi Meena was seated on the hot seat, the contestant shared her life struggles and achievements. Nareshi spoke about government schemes such as One Stop Center or Sakhi Kendra, which are made for helpless women, where abandoned women can get basic facilities and shelter. Nareshi also spoke about many other government schemes.

Nareshi added how girls are still not allowed to complete their studies and mentioned that government have schemes where girls and women can complete their education. Amitabh Bachchan praised Nareshi and said how he feels encouraged after hearing such stories of people achieving huge milestones.

Speaking about One stop Centre, Amitabh Bachchan said, "I want to tell you something personal. My granddaughter (Navya Naveli Nanda), she does all this social work on her own. Her focus is on this. She is not looking for a government job instead she is doing her individual service. She has made an organisation to help women with her hard-earned money. She makes a home for them, takes care of their food, provides them with shelter and gives counselling to them. This is very nice."

Led by superstar Amitabh Bachchan, Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 has been winning hearts ever since it premiered. The megastar, like always, has added his spark to the season and entertained the audience by sharing anecdotes, experiences, and hilarious one-liners. The quiz-based reality show premiered on August 12, 2024, and has kept audiences engaged since then.

