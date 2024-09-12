Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 16, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, is receiving widespread appreciation from viewers. The upcoming episode will feature Padma Shree awardees, Dr Abhay and Dr Rani Bang on a much-loved reality quiz show. In a candid conversation, Big B recalls his encounter with Michael Jackson.

Bachchan asks Dr. Rani Bang about her favorite singer and she reveals her admiration for Michael Jackson. She mentioned that she had heard about Big B's memorable meeting with Michael Jackson and asked him to share the experience.

Amitabh Bachchan recounted a moment when he was staying at a New York hotel and heard a knock on his door. Opening it, he was astonished to find Michael Jackson standing there. "I heard a knock at my door. When I opened it, I was stunned to see Michael Jackson standing outside,” Big B stated.

Though he nearly fainted, Bachchan managed to stay composed. Upon confirmation, Jackson asked if this was his room and realized he had come to the wrong door.

Later, Jackson sent someone to reconnect with Bachchan, and they eventually had a chance to sit down and talk. Big B described Jackson as incredibly humble despite his immense fame, marking the beginning of their memorable meeting.

Bachchan also shared an anecdote from another time when Michael Jackson performed in America. The journey from New York to the venue was arduous, and upon arriving at the hotel, they learned that all 350 rooms were booked exclusively for Jackson and his team.

After several attempts, they secured seats at the back of the stadium and were able to witness Jackson’s extraordinary performance. Amit ji praised Jackson's phenomenal singing and dancing, highlighting the electrifying atmosphere in the arena.

He said, “He was an extraordinary artist; his singing and dancing were phenomenal. The energy in the arena was electrifying, with thunderous applause and a truly magical atmosphere.”

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 16, providing knowledge, inspiration, and the chance to win life-changing cash prizes, premiered on Sony TV on August 12. Amitabh Bachchan returns as the host, with new episodes airing Monday through Friday at 9 PM and streaming on Sony LIV.

