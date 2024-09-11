Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Amitabh Bachchan regrets taking Science stream in college; here's why

Amitabh Bachchan is known for sharing personal incidents on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16. It was seen in today's episode (September 11), that he revealed hating a subject, and the majority of us would agree to the same. This happened when he presented a question worth Rs 10,000 to student Sakshi Panwar from Jodhpur, Rajasthan and the topic of science came up.

Amitabh Bachchan asked the contestant 5th question worth Rs 10,000 cash prize. It read, "Between which two integers does the value of pi lie? Options A) 1 and 2, B) 2 and 3, C) 3 and 4, D) 4 and 5." Sakshi Panwar, the contestant said, "Sir pi ka value 3.14 hota hai, so I will go with option C." (Sir, the value of pi is 3.14.)

A puzzled Amitabh asked how she knew that the answer was 3.14. Sakshi said that everyone has studied this as a kid. The megastar then said, "Humne toh bachpan mei kabhi nai padha yeh? (I never studied as a kid.) Sakshi taunted him by saying that he had taken up science, to which Big B added, "Woh mat boliye kyuki bahut badi galti hoh gayi (Do not say that as I made a grave mistake.)

The actor had earlier also cribbed about how he regretted doing BSC. A report by Hindustan Times said the actor mentioned, "I did BSc. without knowing what it was. I scored well in Science and hence applied for it. I had always heard that there is scope in science. In just 45 minutes it changed everything. First time I failed. Then when I attempted with great difficulty I scored 42 per cent)."

To talk about the megastar, he made his debut with Saat Hindustani. His movies like Anand, Guddi, Reshma Aur Shera, and Bombay to Goa started making him famous. However, he skyrocketed to fame overnight with Zanjeer, Deewar, Sholay, Amar Akbar Anthony, and Don.

Amit Ji's movies like Mohabbatein, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Black, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Piku, and Brahmastra were relatable due to the characters he played.

