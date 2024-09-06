Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Contestant Banti Vadiva quits just before Rs 1 crore question on Olympics; can you answer THIS ultimate question?

Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, led by Amitabh Bachchan, has been in the headlines for its interesting episodes. In the latest episode, it was seen contestant Banti Vadiva who was sitting on the hot seat and successfully won Rs 50 lakhs. However, when the contestant was asked to answer Rs 1 crore question, Banti chose to quit before answering the question based on the Olympics.

Banti Vadiva, who took home Rs 50 lakhs, missed the chance to become the first crorepati of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16. The question worth Rs 1 crore that Banti failed to answer was: In 1948, which of these did the Bengali sculptor Chintamoni Kar win for an artwork titled 'The Stag?'

The four options were:

A - Pythagoras Prize

B - Nobel Prize

C - Olympic Medal

D - Oscar Medal

Correct Answer: Olympic Medal

Watch a glimpse of the question here-

Banti Vadiva tried hard to choose the right option but remained sceptical about answering it. If Banti had given a wrong answer, his prize money would have been Rs 3,20,000. Avoiding this risk, Banti made a vice decision to quit the game before answering Rs 1 crore answer. Host Amitabh Bachchan also appreciated Banti's decision.

After quitting, Banti guessed the answer to the question and claimed that Pythagoras Prize could be the right answer. However, the correct answer was the Olympic Medal.

Later, Big B shared more details of the Rs 1 crore question and shared that in 1948, the Olympics held in London also included art competitions, which led to Kar winning a silver medal for his artwork.

As Banti quit the game, the Piku actor congratulated him and the studio audience gave him a standing ovation. Big B praised the contestant and said, "On Teacher's Day, Banti proved that it's knowledge and wisdom that takes you places in life. It doesn't matter where you come from, but what matters is that knowledge that you hold."

Hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, the popular quiz reality show premiered on August 12, 2024, and has kept audiences engaged since then.

