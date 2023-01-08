Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case: 5 shocking revelations made by late actress' mother against Sheezan Khan's family

Ali Baba: Daastan-e-Kabul lead actress Tunisha Sharma passed away on December 24, after committing suicide on the sets of her show. Her boyfriend and co-star Sheezan Khan was arrested by the Waliv police in an abetment to suicide case after the late actress' mother filed an FIR against him. Post this Sheezan's family is striving hard to prove the 28-year-old actor innocent and Tunisha's mother Vanita demands justice for her deceased daughter and considers Sheezan and his family guilty. Tunisha and Sheezan's families have raised several allegations against each other and made some shocking revelations by holding press conferences. In a press conference, Tunisha Sharma's mother, Vanita, blamed Sheezan's family and claimed that they 'used' Tunisha's money. She even accused them of manipulating her daughter and claimed that Tunisha might have been murdered. Post this, On January 2, Sheeezan's sisters, Falaq Naaz and Shafaq Naaz, and mother, along with lawyer Shailendra Mishra, held a press conference. They made numerous accusations against Tunisha's mother and revealed that she was requested to take special care of Tunisha. Sheezan's family claimed that Tunisha was forced to work, and her mother took her money. Now in a conversation with Aaj Tak, Tunisha's mother denied all the allegations levelled against her and made some shocking revelations.

5 shocking revelations made by Tunisha Sharma's mother: Tunisha's mother denies Sheezan's mother's allegations: In the press conference, Sheezan Khan's mother, Kehekshan Faisi, revealed that the late actress' mother took Tunisha's money. Kehekshan Faisi even mentioned that Tunisha's mother did not even give Rs 200 to Tunisha. Replying to this allegation, Tunisha's mother, Vanita, said that she gave Rs. 3 lakh in three months to Tunisha and has a bank statement to prove this. Sheezan Khan forced Tunisha to do durgs: Tunisha Sharma's mother, Vanita, revealed that the 20-year-old actress had told her friends that Sheezan Khan used to do drugs. Tunisha also told her friends that Sheezan even forced her to do drugs. Vanita claimed that Tunisha started smoking because of Sheezan. Sheezan's family used Tunisha: Vanita Sharma mentioned that Sheezan and his entire family 'used' Tunisha in the last 3-4 months, and she was getting closer to them. Vanita Sharma also claimed that Tunisha might have used Rupees 3 lakhs to pay for Sheezan's drugs or might have used on Sheezan's family. However, Vanita is not sure what Tunisha did with the amount. Tunisha was in pain after her breakup with Sheezan: Tunisha's mother also revealed that the late actress was going through pain after parting ways with Sheezan. Tunisha told her mother that Sheezan cheated on her, and Vanita advised Tunisha to concentrate on her show. Vanita Sharma also mentioned that Sheezan even slapped Tunisha on the day when they broke up. Tunisha's voice note: On December 21, three days before her demise, Tunisha Sharma had sent a voice note to her mother, Vanita. While talking to Aaj Tak, Vanita Sharma stated that she was scared of Tunisha's dog, but she carried him for the first time on December 21, so she had sent a few pictures to Tunisha with her pet Noddy. Tunisha was extremely happy after seeing this and replying to this, she sent a voice note to Vanita. In the voice note, Tunisha said, "Mumma, mei aapko bata nahi sakti mei aapse kitni zyada mohabbat karti hu mumma. Mumma, I love you. Aap joh mere liye kar dete ho na kabhi kabhi. Mumma mei bohot pyaar karta hu aapse. Thank you meri jaan. Mei jaldi jaldi ghar aaunga fir mei aapke sath nini karunga. Thik hai. Ok"

Update on Sheezan Khan's bail plea: According to the latest developments, Sheezan Khan's bail plea got rejected by the Vasai court on January 7. Sheezan’s lawyer Shailendra Mishra informed that Tunisha’s mother is out of town, and hence the delay has happened. In an interaction with the paparazzi, Shailendra Mishra stated, “Complainant’s lawyer presented adjournment papers on the grounds that Tarun Sharma is busy with High Court work and Tunisha’s mother Vanita is in Chandigarh. So, they adjourned the hearing today. They wanted the next hearing to be on January 13. Court accepted the adjournment, but they gave the date of January 9. That day hearing will take place.” Thus the next hearing will be held on January 9, at 2 pm in Vasai court. Tunisha Sharma's death: Tunisha Sharma (4 January 2002- 24 December 2022) died by suicide in her co-star Sheezan Khan's makeup room during the shoot of their show Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. After committing suicide, Tunisha Sharma was immediately rushed to Reng office hospital in Naigaon, Vasai, and was declared dead on arrival. Her post-mortem was conducted on December 25, in J J Hospital, Mumbai. There were several speculations that the actress was pregnant but rubbishing these reports the doctors stated that the 20-year-old actress died because of suffocation. Tunisha's funeral was held on December 27, at 3 PM, in a crematorium on Mira Road, Mumbai. Bhog and Antim Ardas for Tunisha was held in her hometown Punjab on January 5.

