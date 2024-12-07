Udne Ki Aasha PROMO: Roshni threatens to leave the house because of Sailee; find out what happened

Udne Ki Aasha, starring Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Harsora, has been winning the hearts of audiences with its fresh storyline. While the actors are loved for their performances, the interesting twists and turns in the storyline have hooked the viewers. In the recent episode, it was witnessed that Sachin exposed Tejas' truth about him being jobless.

Star Plus has uploaded a new promo of Udne Ki Aasha on their official page, offering the audience a glimpse of the upcoming episode. In this promo, Sachin advises Tejas about the challenges of finding a new job and suggests that he could consider driving a car. This advice upsets Tejas' wife, Roshni, who confronts Sachin, saying he is uneducated and questioning why he would suggest such a thing to Tejas, who is educated.

Roshni's anger leaves Sailee upset. Sailee tells Roshni that there should be no shame in driving. Renu then tells Sailee not to interfere. However, Sailee defends Sachin, pointing out that although he is uneducated, he has never been jobless. She also taunts Roshni about Tejas' situation that he is currently jobless and has been spending time in a park.

In response, Roshni threatens Paresh, saying that if Sailee continues to insult them and make remarks about Tejas, they will leave their home. This statement leaves both Sachin and Sailee in shock.

Watch Udne Ki Aasha promo here-

The caption of this promo read, "Sachin par uthe sawaalon ka jab Sailee ne diya jawaab, kya ye Deshmukh parivaar mein laayega ek naya toofaan? Dekhna na bhooliye, #UdneKiAasha, iss Budhvaar, raat 9 baje, StarPlus aur kabhi bhi Disney+ Hotstar par."

Udne Ki Aasha stars Kanwar Dhillon, Neha Harsora, Puru Chibber, Sanjay Narvekar, Devashish Chandiramani and more in pivotal roles. Ever since the show premiered, it has hooked the viewers' attention and has been entertaining them. In week 48 of 2024, Udne Ki Aasha emerged as the top-rated show on TRP chart.

