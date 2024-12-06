EXCLUSIVE: Neha Harsora expresses joy as Udne Ki Aasha ranks first on TRP chart; says 'This isn't just my achievement'

Udne Ki Aasha, the popular show starring Neha Harsora and Kanwar Dhillon, has soared to the number one position on the TRP chart. Neha Harsora, who plays the lead role of Sailee, expressed her joy at seeing her show on the number one spot. Starring opposite Kanwar Dhillon, who portrays Sachin, the show has captivated audiences with its relatable characters and heartfelt storytelling.

Speaking exclusively to Pinkvilla about Udne Ki Aasha's success, Neha Harsora shared her thoughts on why it resonates so deeply with viewers. She said, “I think the story, the script, the aura, and the theme of the show, the way it feels so real and grounded, are what make it special. People have been constantly appreciating our show. It has been number one because of the writing, and I believe the relatability of the characters and scenes has played a major role in this success."

The Udne Ki Aasha actress further explained, "Every household has someone like Sachin, someone like Sailee, or someone like Renu. I think that’s the reason why people have connected with our show."

Neha was quick to credit the entire team behind Udne Ki Aasha for its achievement. “I’m not claiming anything myself, but the audience’s love and support speak volumes. I’m very happy because, as I’ve said earlier, this isn’t just my achievement - it’s the achievement of the entire team. From being in the top five to climbing to the top spot today, it’s been an incredible journey."

Neha also expressed her gratitude towards the production team, singling out producer Rahul Tewary for his approachability. "I’m also thrilled that Udne Ki Aasha has carved its space in the hearts of the audience. I’m grateful to the production team as well. The producer is very approachable, and that makes a big difference."

With its compelling narrative and a cast that’s winning hearts, Udne Ki Aasha promises to shine brightly. Apart from Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Harsora, Udne Ki Aasha also features Puru Chibber, Sanjay Narvekar, and more in pivotal roles.

