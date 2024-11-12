EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Kanwar Dhillon talks about his character Sachin in Udne Ki Aasha; Has THIS advice for youngsters battling depression

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to depression.

“For me, it was very important to shed the image of Shiva and attract the audience to the image of Sachin,” an elated Kanwar Dhillon said in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla. The actor, who is currently seen playing the role of Sachin in Udne Ki Aasha, opened up about the show and overwhelmingly discussed receiving praise from the audience. He also spoke at length about mental health and advised the viewers to let go of the past.

Talking about Udne Ki Aasha and the response he has been receiving for his performance, Kanwar said, “I have been lucky with Pandya Store, having played Shiva for 2.5 years and did over 800 episodes. When people watch you playing the same character for a long time, they refuse to accept you in a new role.”

Recalling how he received responses from people who drew similarities between Shiva and Sachin, Dhillon stated, “I told them to wait and watch. The way their perception changed after the show aired was spectacular. The appreciation and praise that I received in two and half years for Pandya Store, that much I earned in only 6 months for Udne Ki Aasha.”

Talking about his character, Sachin, Dhillion said that his innocence, vulnerability, and that Sachin is a "common man belonging to a middle-class background to make ends meet" is relatable to the audience. He remarked how the show has no ‘unnecessary drama.’

Watch the full interview here:

In one of the segments of the interaction, we asked the Pandya Store actor where he would see himself in the future. To which, Kanwar elaborated on how he has learnt to live in the present and that one should not live with past baggage.

Dhillon said that many of his friends, including Alice Kaushik, have experienced tough times in life and slipped into depression, but people should try to live their lives without carrying any baggage from the past.

For the unversed, Alice Kaushik and Kanwar Dhillon started dating after meeting on the sets of Pandya Store.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

