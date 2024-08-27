Janmashtami 2024 EXCLUSIVE: Udne Ki Aasha's Kanwar Dhillon shares memories of festival; reveals falling from Dahi Handi's human pyramid

Janmashtami is one of the widely celebrated festivals in India. The festival is celebrated to honor Lord Krishna's birthday. One of the major components of Janmashtami celebrations is the Dahi Handi ritual. An earthen pot is kept hanging at a considerable height while a group of people form a human pyramid to break the pot with butter. The ritual symbolizes Lord Krishna's mischievous nature.

On the special occasion of the festival, Pinkvilla got in touch with Kanwar Dhillon, who plays the character of Sachin in Udne Ki Aasha and asked him about his thoughts on the festival. He said, "In childhood, we celebrated the festival with immense excitement and enthusiasm."

He added, "We celebrated the festival in our vicinity with a lot of zeal when we were young. I used to be a part of Dahi Handi crews, which used to form a human pyramid and participate in Dahi Handi, but I fell down once, and after that, I used to only cheer and root for them."

Take a look at Kanwar Dhillon's special Janmashtami post here:

The Pandya Store actor further added, "After the matki gets broken, we dance our hearts out to the song Chaandi Ki Daal Par Sone Ka Mor; this song has been an important part of my childhood. Also, I used to get dressed as Lord Krishna during the school's annual day functions.

Advertisement

"And being the naughty kid that I was, I used to be everywhere on the stage other than the actual mark. I have had some beautiful memories of Janmashtami that will always stay with me," he added.

Kanwar Dhillon has been in the industry for a long time and has many popular shows like Pandya Store, Internet Wala Love, and Do Dil Ek Jaan, among others.

Pinkvilla wishes all the readers a very Happy Janmashtami!

ALSO READ: Janmashtami 2024: Top 5 actors who played Lord Krishna on-screen: Sourabh Raaj Jain to Nitish Bharadwaj