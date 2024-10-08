Wagle Ki Duniya EXCLUSIVE: Gulki Joshi enters as Haseena Malik; says, 'Grateful to be part of THIS important storyline...'

Wagle Ki Duniya- Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey is set to witness the entry of Gulki Joshi as the iconic cop Haseena Mallik from the admired show Maddam Sir. In a highly anticipated move, Gulki's character, Haseena, steps in to investigate a serious case involving Sakhi’s (Chinmayee Salvi) friend Priyanka, whose modesty is attacked. Haseena leads the charge to ensure the culprits are brought to justice.

Gulki Joshi, who is set to step in as Haseena Malik, shared her excitement about this special entry. She said, "I am joining the Wagle KI Duniya family at a very important juncture and to bring forth a story that is quite relevant. Haseena Mallik has always stood for justice, and it is not just about solving one case but ensuring that justice is served, no matter how powerful the culprits are, while creating awareness against many such cases happening around us."

The actress expressed her gratitude saying, "I’m grateful to be part of this important storyline that highlights how a united community can truly make a difference."

Sumeet Raghavan, who plays Rajesh Wagle, said, “This track truly embodies what Wagle Ki Duniya stands for tackling social issues with a sincere, heartfelt approach. It’s an emotional and intense story that highlights the power of community coming together for justice."

Speaking about Gulki Joshi's addition to the show, Sumeet added, "Having Gulki as Haseena Mallik on Wagle Ki Duniya is an amazing addition. Her character is not only loved by fans but is also a strong advocate of justice. We hope this story inspires change and makes a difference as far as tackling issues regarding women’s safety is concerned."

As the Wagle family and the members of Sai Darshan society unite, these heart-wrenching episodes are emotionally charged as Haseena Malik ensures justice is delivered to Priyanka.

Wagle Ki Duniya- Nayi Peedi Naye Kissey airs from Monday to Saturday at 9 PM on Sony Sab.

