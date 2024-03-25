Today (March 25) we celebrate Holi, the most loved and enthusiastically celebrated festival of Hinduism. This festival holds a special corner in the hearts of many people who celebrate it with great zeal and pure heart. On this auspicious occasion, Pinkvilla got in touch with one of the most versatile personalities and a celebrated actor, Sumeet Raghavan.

Sumeet Raghavan shares childhood Holi memories:

In a candid conversation with us, Sumeet Raghavan recalled his fond childhood memories of celebrating Holi in his society. The actor shared, "Whenever I think about festivals, be it Holi, Diwali, Ganpati, or Navratri, it always takes me to my childhood. I think it's the case with everybody. We all relate to festivals as a child. So it's the same with me."

Recalling his childhood days, the Wagle Ki Duniya actor further shared, "Earlier there used to be water problems. The water used to come only for half an hour. I used to wake up early and fill the balloons with water. The society where I lived, there were 10 houses on one floor. Including the ground floor, there used to be 50 houses. We all used to have a common balcony, so everything used to happen on the balcony."

He continued, "The balcony used to be fully colored during Holi (laughs). There were different colors, our faces used to be colored. Once a year, everyone used to decide to clean the building. People from the fourth floor used to pour one bucket each on the balcony. Females and children used to clean the balconies and the stairs with the sweep. The water used to come cascading down to the ground floor. The building used to look attractive for a few days (laughs)."

Sharing more about it, the Sarabhai vs Sarabhai fame added, "We used to do Holika Dahan, sing songs, and eat Puran polis at everyone's house. It used to be fun. I feel bad for this generation as they have not experienced this kind of fun, bonding, and camaraderie. Though every culture has a different way to celebrate Holi but Mumbai's Holi is also very special. It used to be fun. I do miss that Holi, bachpan wali Holi."

Workwise, Sumeet Raghavan has starred in numerous Television shows like Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Sajan Re Jhoot Mat Bolo, Badi Door Se Aaye Hain, and more. Currently, he plays Rajesh Wagle in Wagle Ki Duniya.

Pinkvilla team wishes everyone a very Happy Holi!

