Maddam Sir actress Gulki Joshi opens up on finding love, reveals reason why 'we clicked'

Gulki Joshi best known for playing Haseena Malik, has found her share of true love. When the show ended after three years, she had a lot of time on hand, which she used to focus on her dating life and found her match on a dating app. Here is a look into her love story.

Gulki Joshi during an interview with Times Of India revealed that after Maddam Sir ended, "I joined a dating app despite some people advising me against it. I thought, kuchh kharaab hua toh bol doongi fake profile hai, bohot time hai life mein, kya hi hoga (laughs!). (If something goes wrong, I'll just say it's a fake profile. I have plenty of time in life, so what's the worst that could happen.)" Fortunately, the only guy I ended up liking was someone who didn’t follow TV and knew nothing about my professional life."

Gulki further revealed that the guy she is dating via dating app initially thought she was exaggerating about herself until she showed him a few of her episodes. What drew the actress to him was the fact that he liked her as a person before the actor. "It’s been around nine months now. Earlier, it was about the newness, the adventure and the butterflies-in-the-stomach feeling. However, for the first time, I feel emotionally secure. Ladkiyon ke liye sabse important wohi hota hai (For girls it is the most important thing.)"

The Phir Subah Hogi actress feels that she clicked with the guy on the dating app because he was not from the industry. Although, she is not ready to go public about her personal life as she feels it is new and believes in the concept of nazar. Well, the actress had earlier taken a five-month break to travel and reconnect with herself. She wanted some time for herself so that she could detach herself from the role. This was the reason as to why she had taken a break, reportedly.

Gulki professionally is also known for her work in Nadaan Parindey Ghar Aaja, Piya Rangrezz, Paramavatar Shri Krishna, Ek Shringaar - Swabhiman, and Piyaa Albela apart from Madamm Sir.



