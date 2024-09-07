Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 EXCLUSIVE: Wagle Ke Duniya's Sumeet Raghavan reveals NOT bringing Ganpati idol home for THIS reason

Ganpati Bappa Morya!

It is that time of the year when almost the entire nation gets immersed in devotion to the beautiful elephant god, Ganpati Bappa. People bring Ganpati idols home and dedicate their time to praying and having a good time. On the special occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Pinkvilla connected with Sumeet Raghavan, who plays Rajesh in Wagle Ki Duniya. He revealed that he is not bringing a Ganpati idol home this year and also shared what he loves about the festival.

Sumeet Raghavan said, "This year we are not bringing Ganpati Bappa home. My father-in-law used to follow this tradition of bringing Ganpati Bappa, and we kept the Ganpati for eleven years after that, but it's not a strict rule. We have a silver idol of Ganesh Ji at home, and we are people who believe in eco-friendly practices."

He added, "We usually keep a small, eco-friendly Ganpati for a day and a half, but this year, we are not doing so because there is a lot of hustle and bustle."

The Holiday actor added, "My favorite parts of the Ganpati celebrations are the modak and the beautifully decorated pandals. I make it a point to visit all my friends, managing my shoots around their celebrations. It's a lot of fun and it’s wonderful to catch up with everyone. While I don't prepare anything myself, I thoroughly enjoy everything that is made."

Talking about bidding adieu to Ganesh Ji, the Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai actor shared, "Saying goodbye to Ganpati Bappa is always an emotional experience. He feels more like a family member than just an idol, so it's truly sad when a loved one leaves. The Visarjan of Ganpati Bappa is always a poignant moment."

Pinkvilla wishes all the viewers a very Happy Ganeshotsav!

