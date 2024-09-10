Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are in full swing, with many celebrities welcoming Bappa into their homes. While some will keep Bappa for all eleven days, others bid farewell to Lord Ganapati after just one or two days. Mom-to-be Devoleena Bhattacharjee recently bid farewell to Bappa.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee took to her Instagram handle and shared a video from Ganpati Visarjan. The actress danced to the vibrant dhol beats, fully embracing the spirit of the auspicious festival. She is seen wearing a red traditional attire as she actively takes part in the puja and concludes the festivities.

Accompanying the post, the Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress penned a heartfelt caption, “Ganpati Bapa Morya, Agle Baras tu Zaldi Aa. (Ganpati Bappa Morya, come back soon next year!)”

As soon as Devoleena uploaded the video on her social media handle, fans flooded the comment section with admiration and happiness. A fan wrote, “Soo sweet, beautiful moments with friends and family.” Another fan commented, “May his blessings be upon you always!”

For those unaware, Devoleena announced her pregnancy on August 15 by sharing a few photos from her Panchamrit ceremony on social media. The moment she posted it, colleagues, friends, and fans flooded the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress with congratulations and love.

On the personal front, Devoleena Bhattacharjee married her longtime boyfriend, Shanawaz Shaikh, in December 2022. The wedding was an intimate affair with close family and friends in attendance. Devoleena and Shanawaz later shared photos from their wedding reception and officially announced their marriage. Prior to this, Devoleena had kept her personal life private.

Advertisement

On the professional front, Devoleena rose to fame in the entertainment industry by playing Gopi Bahu in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. She was a part of the show from 2012 to 2017, receiving widespread recognition and praise for her performance.

Additionally, Devoleena appeared in Bigg Boss 13, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, Bigg Boss 14, Dil Diyaan Gallaan, and more. Currently, she is seen in Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya, where she portrays Goddess Chhathi Maiyya.

ALSO READ: IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack's Rajiv Thakur makes SHOCKING revelation: 'Anubhav Sinha was upset and scolded Mukesh Chhabra for casting me'