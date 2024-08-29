WATCH: Mom-to-be Devoleena Bhattacharjee caresses her baby bump at her birthday celebration; Dalljiet Kaur, Arti Singh and more REACT

Mom-to-be Devoleena Bhattacharjee is beaming with joy as she is set to enter the phase of motherhood soon. On August 22, Devoleena celebrated her birthday with her close friends and family. The actress shared amazing snaps from this special day and also shared her video.

In the video shared by Devoleena Bhattacharjee on her Instagram page, we can see the mom-to-be caressing her baby bump as she is getting recorded. Decked up in a gorgeous green and red outfit, Devoleena looked extremely gorgeous here as she is about to step into this new journey of motherhood. Sharing this video, Devoleena added Chennai Express' song Titli as the audio to this clip.

Watch Devoleena Bhattacharjee's video here-

As soon as this video was uploaded, fans showered immense love on the actress. Dalljiet Kaur commented on Devoleena's video and said, "god bless," Arti Singh wrote, "Bhagwan hamesha khush rakhe," and so on the amazing comments continued.

For the uninformed, it was August 15 when Devoleena announced her pregnancy on social media by sharing a few snaps from her Panchamrit ceremony. As soon as this post was shared, colleagues, friends and fans congratulated the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress and showered their immense love on her.

From the time she announced this news on social media, the actress has been sharing her experience of pregnancy on social media.

Speaking about her personal life, Devoleena Bhattacharjee got married to her longtime boyfriend, Shanawaz Shaikh, in December 2022. Their wedding was an intimate affair attended by family and close friends. Devoleena and Shanawaz shared pictures of their wedding reception and announced their wedding. Before their wedding, Devoleena kept her personal life under wraps.

On the professional front, Devoleena became a prominent personality in the entertainment industry after essaying the role of Gopi Bahu in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. She was a part of the show from 2012 to 2017 and gained immense fame and applause for her performance.

Apart from this, Devoleena also starred in Bigg Boss 13, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, Bigg Boss 14, Dil Diyaan Gallaan and more. She is currently seen in Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya, where she essays the role of Goddess Chhathi Maiyya.

