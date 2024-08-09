WATCH: Shehnaaz Gill gets pranked while eating pizza; says ‘Mein dar gayi’

Shehnaaz Gill, who earned an unmatchable and extremely strong fanbase post her stint on Bigg Boss 13, often trends on social media. The chirpy girl frequently shares funny and relatable content on her handle, keeping her admirers in loop.

Shehnaaz is currently having a gala time in the US. She has been constantly posting delightful pictures and snippets from her work-based trip to the foreign land. Recently, the singer dropped a clip giving a glimpse of navigating through a humorously daunting situation.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Shehnaaz Gill uploaded a video that begins with her taking a bite of pizza. While the actress is attentively eating her food, a man dressed up as famous Marvel superhero Captain America approaches her and acts as if he sprinkled something in her pizza.

Shehnaaz, being in an unaware state, is stunned by what happens to her all of a sudden. As the guy smiles and gets away, the Bigg Boss 13 star expresses how he shocked her. She smiles back at him.

The caption of her post reads, “Main dar gayi (I got scared),” followed by face screaming in fear emojis. Shehnaaz has used the viral phrase Chin Tapak Dum Dum from the popular animated series Chhota Bheem in the background of her clip. She is seen dressed up in a burgundy-colored co-ord set with hair tied up in a ponytail.

Take a look at Shehnaaz Gill’s Instagram post here:

Shehnaaz has been in the US for nearly three weeks now. Amid her work commitments, she is also chilling and enjoying her time in different locations of America, like Washington DC, LA, and New York. The Thank You For Coming actress announced her much-awaited live show in the United States through a social media post. She began her tour with a performance in New Jersey on July 19. The event was organized by Sunny Singh, Pria Haider, and RS Entertainment.

For the unversed, Shehnaaz Gill made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and later won praises for her part in Rhea Kapoor’s Thank You For Coming. Shehnaaz will appear next in a movie titled Sab First Class.

