Shehnaaz Gill reveals whether she would prefer a simple wedding or grand ceremony; says, 'Ladke se puchh lenge...'

Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most popular personalities in the industry. From participating in reality shows to ruling hearts through her performance in films, she has ventured across different mediums. Most recently, the singer-actor traveled to the US for a show and has been sharing glimpses from her first-ever trip to the country. Recently, Shehnaaz got candid about her marriage and revealed whether she would prefer a simple affair or a grand wedding ceremony.

Shehnaaz Gill speaks about her marriage

In an interview with Connect Cine, one of the fans had a question for Shehnaaz Gill related to her wedding. The fan inquired if the Bigg Boss 13 fame would like a simple or dreamy wedding.

To this, the Thank You For Coming actor said, "Shaadi chahe simple ho yaa dreamy ho, kaisi bhi ho, shaadi honi chahiye ek point pe aake (Whether simple or dreamy, whatever it may be, marriage should happen. One should tie the knot, but after a certain point)."

She added, "But abhi bahut time hai. Shaadi ki baatein hum naa hi kare toh achha hai. Hum jaisa ladka milega usko puchh lenge. Agar simple ladka milega to simple tareeke se kar lenge, agar usko zyada dikhawa karna hoga toh woh bhi kar lenge, jaisi uski marzi (But there is still a lot of time. It would be better if we don't talk about marriage. If we find a simple boy, we will do it in a simple way. If he needs to show off more, we will do that as well, as per his wish)."

Advertisement

Have a look at Shehnaaz Gill's post here:

About Shehnaaz Gill

Bigg Boss 13 provided Shehnaaz Gill with immense fame and popularity. During her stint, she was adored for her bubbly personality and charm.

Later, she ventured into films and made her Hindi acting debut alongside Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Further, Shehnaaz signed the dotted lines to play a significant role in the film Thank You For Coming.

Most recently, the 31-year-old was featured opposite Sunny Singh in a music video.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more!

ALSO READ: Shoaib Ibrahim REFUTES rumors of him participating in Bigg Boss 18; 'Ahead of every season, my name shows up'