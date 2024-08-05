Bigg Boss 13 fame Sidharth Shukla's fan from California pays tribute to late actor; gets car's number plate same as his

Gone but never forgotten! Sidharth Shukla lives in our hearts forever and is still remembered by his fans daily. Whether it's his time on Bigg Boss 13 or his relationship with Shehnaaz Gill, the actor frequently becomes a trending topic on social media. Recently, a fan expressed her enduring love for the late actor by making a special gesture in his memory.

A fan named Ritu from California paid a heartfelt tribute to the late actor Sidharth Shukla by replicating his car's nameplate on her own car. Her car's nameplate reads 'SID1212', similar to Sidharth's car's numberplate, which ended with '1212'.

Sharing this post, the fan wrote on Twitter, "LIKE IDOL LIKE FAN I don’t need to prove anything to anyone about how much I love #SidharthShukla I take him with me everywhere I go 24/7. He is my heart #SidharthShukIaLivesOn."

Take a look at Sidharth Shukla's fan post here-

Isn't this too heartwarming? However, this is not the first time that Sidharth's fan have shown their undeniable for the late actor. The actor's name trends on social media every now and then where fans never fail a moment to remember him.

Speaking about Sidharth Shukla's demise, the actor left for his heavenly abode on September 2, 2021. His untimely demise sent shockwaves to the nation. The actor was among the beloved celebrities of the entertainment industry not only for his reel performances but also for his real personality. Sidharth passed away at the age of 40 due to cardiac arrest.

Sidharth Shukla's journey in Salman Khan-hosted controversial reality show, Bigg Boss Season 13, grabbed headlines. His relationship with Shehnaaz Gill was among the biggest highlights of the season. Their relationship continued even after the show and both received immense love from their fans.

For those who are not aware, the actor gained fame after his breakthrough performance in Balika Vadhu in 2012. He also appeared in several shows such as Bigg Boss 13, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6, Khatron Ke Khiladi 7, Dil Se Dil Tak, and more. Sidharth also shared the screen with Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, where he played the parallel lead.

