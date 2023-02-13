EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Bigg Boss 16's first runner-up Shiv Thakare talks about losing the trophy to MC Stan

Bigg Boss 16 had a great closure on February 12 when the audience's favorite star and rapper MC Stan lifted the trophy of the season. Know for his quirky and hilarious one-liners, MC Stan left a mark in the hearts of the masses with his unfiltered personality and his traits. Though MC Stan was a part of the 'mandali' along with Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik, and Sumbul Touqeer, his solo game and strong opinions impressed the viewers. After being locked in Bigg Boss 16 house for 135 days, MC Stan lifted the dazzling trophy and also won Hyundai grand i10 Nios, as well as Rs 31 lakh and 80 thousand as the prize money.

Now, after the grand finale of Bigg Boss 16, Pinkvilla got in touch with the mandali's so-called mastermind Shiv Thakare . Shiv emerged as the first runner-up of Bigg Boss 16 and in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, he expressed his feeling about being the first runner-up and losing the trophy to MC Stan. Shiv shared, "Mera tha ki first day rahu aur last day tak rahu, voh tha. Trophy toh obviously chahiye thi, voh shidat thi ki trophy leke jayenge. Par humari (MC Stan) jab dosti hui tab ek tha ki hum dono mei se kisi ko bhi mile but dono mei se kisiko milni chahiye. Voh chiz puri hui." (I wanted to be in the show from the first day till the last day. Obviously I wanted the trophy, and it was my wish to lift the trophy of Bigg Boss 16. But when we became friends, we always wanted either of us to take the trophy home.)

Watch full interview here-

Shiv Thakare's journey in Bigg Boss 16:

Bigg Boss Marathi 2 winner Shiv Thakare's strong personality and point of view during the fights were applauded by the viewers. He was often tagged as the head of the 'mandali' and was called out for being calculative in his decision-making. But despite everything, Shiv was hailed by the viewers for being a true friend of MC Stan, for helping Shalin Bhanot when he was feeling low, for being caring to Sumbul Touqeer, for his pure friendship with Abdu Rozik, and for supporting the 'mandali' through the highs and lows.

Speaking about Bigg Boss 16, the season was full of surprises, and the contestants and makers left no stone unturned to entertain the viewers with their content. After announcing MC Stan as the winner of the season, Bigg Boss 16 has drawn its curtain down on February 12.