'Stop fishing for sympathy': Asim Riaz slams Abhinav Shukla after receiving death threats from Bishnoi gang; Controversy EXPLAINED

Trigger Warning: This article mentions death threats.

Rubina Dilaik and Asim Riaz's controversy has grabbed eyeballs as the actress's family has received death threats from the Bishnoi gang. After Salman Khan, the Bishnoi gang has targeted Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik and has given death threats to the TV actors. But do you know what led this fight to become so serious? Read on as we explain in detail what happened between Asim Riaz and Rubina Dilaik.

Asim Riaz's alleged expulsion from Battleground

Asim Riaz, known to have a tough time on reality shows, once again made headlines for his ugly spat with Abhishek Malhan and Rubina Dilaik. The Battleground judges often lock horns due to the intense competition in the show. However, this time, their argument took a serious turn when Asim allegedly passed insulting comments on Rubina.

In a video going viral on social media, Asim Riaz can be seen disrespecting Rubina, claiming that it is a fitness reality show and that she is "not needed on the show". It is visible how Asim lost his calm, with the makers also involved in stopping the argument between Rubina and Asim. Rubina even warned Asim to be careful with his words. Following this, Asim even locked horns with co-judge Abhishek Malhan. After this fight, on April 17, reports claimed that the makers had ousted Asim from Battleground.

Watch a glimpse of Asim Riaz and Rubina Dilaik's fight:

Abhinav Shukla reacts to Asim Riaz's insulting comment on Rubina Dilaik

After this, Abhinav Shukla slammed Asim Riaz for making a disrespectful comment on his wife, Rubina Dilaik. As Asim mentioned that Rubina is not "fit" to be a judge at the reality show, Battleground, a fan asked Abhinav about his opinion. Replying, Abhinav criticized Asim's fitness and indirectly mentioned that the latter uses substances to maintain his physique. Abhinav said, "All jacked (injection emoticon) up muscle, no brain and a bad attitude are not a sign of fitness."

Take a look at Abhinav Shukla's reply on Asim Riaz's fitness here-

Asim Riaz reacts to news of his ousting from Battleground

After this news spread like wildfire, Asim Riaz reacted to this controversy by sharing an Instagram post with a caption "Scripted (middle finger emoticon)." Later, he took to his X handle and called out the reports claiming his expulsion from Battleground. Asim indirectly mentioned that he is not ousted and he will leave the show "when he feels like". He then revealed, "I kicked the script and flipped the game", hinting that he had a real argument with Rubina, which was not scripted.

Take a look at Asim Riaz's tweet here-

Abhinav Shukla receives death threats from Bishnoi gang

After Salman Khan, the notorious Bishnoi gang targeted Abhinav Shukla for showing support to his wife, Rubina Dilaik. Taking to his X account, Abhinav posted a screen recording of a message where a Bishnoi gang member gave death threats to his family. In the message, the Instagram user, who claims to be a Bishnoi gang member, hurled abuses at Rubina and Abhinav for locking horns with Asim. The Bishnoi gang member threatened Abhinav to kill him and warned him of firing bullets at his house, just like he did at Salman Khan's house. Abhinav then took the help of the Chandigarh police.

Take a look at Abhinav Shukla's tweet here-

Rubina Dilaik reacts to the death threats

After seeing the dangerous message, Rubina Dilaik lost her calm and lashed out at the Bishnoi gang member for targeting her family. Sharing a screenshot of the death threat message, Rubina warned, "My silence is not my weakness. Don't test my patience."

Take a look at Rubina Dilaik's reaction here-

Asim Riaz reacts to Abhinav Shukla receiving death threats

After Abhinav Shukla shared a screenshot of the death threats, Asim Riaz called out Abhinav for getting involved in a controversy. Taking to his Instagram story, Asim slammed Abhinav without mentioning his name and even claimed that the death threats were "fake". The Bigg Boss 13 fame asked Abhinav to "stop fishing for sympathy off fake comments from fake IDs." As Abhinav slammed Asim's fitness, the latter also reacted to that comment.

Take a look at Asim Riaz's story here-

Amid news of Asim Riaz's ousting, the makers of Battleground are yet to release an official statement on this.

